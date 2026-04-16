Sal Stewart's Fantasy Baseball Explosion: Sell-High or Ride the Breakout?

The Cincinnati Reds might have a rising phenom in Sal Stewart. Their top prospect is batting .323 with a 1.160 OPS and 7 home runs through 62 at-bats. Among all fantasy baseball batters, Stewart is the 4th best. The breakout is excellent to see, but is it sustainable? Perhaps Stewart is a sell-high candidate. Well, leave that to us to decide.

Fantasy Baseball Profile

1B, Sal Stewart — Cincinnati Reds

Current Ranking: Overall Hitter No. 4 | 1st Baseman No. 1

Overall Hitter No. 4 | 1st Baseman No. 1 Preseason ADP: Hitter No. 114 | 1st Baseman No. 21

Hitter No. 114 | 1st Baseman No. 21 ROS Ranking: Unranked (FantasyPros)

Unranked (FantasyPros) Runs Scored: 13

13 Home Runs: 7

7 RBIs: 17

17 Stolen Bases: 3

3 Batting Average: .323

Sell-High?

Stewart is off to a red-hot start and all we can do is review his scouting report entering in the MLB.

Entering 2026, Stewart was ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the MiLB and the Reds' No. 1 prospect. In 2025, Stewart came up to the majors late in the year, achieving 5 home runs over 18 games. Stewart was always viewed as a power hitter, with his biggest strength. Per Baseball America, Stewart had a tool line of: 65 hit / 55 power / 40 run / 45 field / 30 arm.

In Stewart's minor league career, he has never batted worse than .269 with any team. His worst OPS was .788, and in 323 MiLB games, Stewart hit 40 home runs. That would pace him for 20 home runs in a 162-game season. However, that power really came out in 2025, when Stewart had 20 home runs in 118 MiLB games alone. Given his current MLB output, Stewart is a 30+ home-run player with 40+ home-run upside.

By all accounts, Stewart is the real deal. Is he a bit hot right now? Yes, he definitely is. His dropoff should not be too major. Though he can be sold at a higher price right now, he very well should remain a top-10 1st baseman and possibly, a top-5 1st baseman.

Stewart seems to do it all in categorical fantasy baseball, slamming home runs and RBI's on top of a high-.A 300 OBP profile, which allows for many runs to be scored. Stewart even paces to be a 20-stolen-base player.

Do not sell high on Stewart and, rather, keep him for your fantasy baseball World Series run.

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