Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Corner Infielders
With the fantasy baseball season less than 45 days away, let's take a look at the top five corner infielders entering the 2025 MLB season.
1 – Christian Encarnacion-Strand, CIN (ADP – 227.4)
The Twins drafted Encarnacion-Strand in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft after an excellent season at Oklahoma State (.361/47/15/66/4 over 227 at-bats).
His bat shined in 2022 between High A and AA (.304 with 76 runs, 32 home runs, 114 RBIs, and eight steals over 484 at-bats). The following year, Encarnacion-Strand was even better over 278 at-bats at AAA (.331/65/20/62/2), earning him a chance with Big Red Machine. His power stats (13 home runs and 37 RBIs) held form over 222 at-bats, but he had a spike in his strikeout rate (28.6%) compared to his minor league career (21.8% at AAA, 25.0 at AA, and 25.8 at High A).
In 2022 and 2023, Encarnacion-Strand had strength in his average hit rate (1.929) in the minors with an elite contact batting average (.430). His RBI rate (17) with Cincinnati graded well, with only slight pullbacks in his AVH (1.767) and CTBA (.392).
Last season, Encarnacion-Strand saw his season end in early May with a right wrist injury, followed by ligament surgery in June. When on the field, his bat offered losing fantasy stats (.190/13/2/16 over 116 at-bats), with weakness in his strikeout rate (28.5).
His hard-hit rate (48.4 – 49th), exit velocity (90.3 – 99th), and launch angle (18.6 – 43rd) checked the explosive boxes for power in 2023. Encarnacion-Strand has had an HR/FB rate (22.0%) with the Reds before last season.
Fantasy Outlook: I’m sticking with my 2024 outlook for him this year: The Reds need a cleanup batter in the worst way, and Encarnacion-Strand’s bat screams put me in coach. His minor-league approach is strong enough to give Cincinnati what they need in power while not being a trainwreck swing-and-miss bat. When putting the ball in play, his contact batting average grades him as an elite player, supported by his Statcast metrics. At the very least, he is a .270 hitter with 80 runs, 30 home runs, and 90 RBIs, and I expect him to get 500 at-bats. If you don’t see him as a value fantasy option, someone just picked your pocket.
2 – Ryan Mountcastle, BAL (ADP – 246.6)
Since his breakthrough power season in 2021, Mountcastle has underperformed fantasy expectations over the past three years.
In 2023, I was bullish on an uptick in batting average and power. Unfortunately, my hopes were dashed after two months (.234/33/11/38/2 over 227 at-bats) when he landed on the injured list for a month with a battle with vertigo. Upon returning to the starting lineup after the All-Star break, he hit .353 over his next 139 at-bats with 24 runs, seven home runs, and 25 RBIs. Mountcastle suffered a left shoulder injury on September 13th, leading to an empty September (.220/6/0/3 over 41 at-bats).
Mountcastle had further regression in his average hit rate (1.570) last season while missing a month late in the year with a sprained left wrist. Halfway through 2024, he hit .273 with 43 runs, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, and two stolen bases over 300 at-bats. Mountcastle finished with bust stats over his final 173 at-bats (.266/11/2/23/1) with a weaker BB/K ratio (7:46).
His strikeout rate (22.3) was a career-best, but he took fewer walks (5.3%). Mountcastle finished 58th in exit velocity (90.8 mph), 62nd in hard-hit rate (45.2), and 163rd in launch angle (10.4), highlighted by his sliding fly-ball rate (34.0) and HR/FB rate (10.5).
Fantasy Outlook: Mountcastle will be a free agent in 2027, requiring him to pick up the pace with his bat if he wants to paid. Ryan O’Hearn was a much better player last year, and Cody Mayo has 155 games of experience at AAA (.283/101/37/128/5 over 575 at-bats). The sexiness of Mountcastle’s bat has left the building, but he still has the foundation skill set to be a 70/20/75 player with a neutral batting average.
3 – Josh Jung, TEX (222.4)
Jung suffered a left shoulder injury in February in 2022 that led to surgery and five months on the injured list (torn labrum). When he returned, his bat showed power between the minors and majors (14 home runs and 43 RBIs over 222 at-bats). Jung looked overmatched with Texas based on his approach (strikeout rate – 38.2 and walk rate – 3.9).
In 2023, he made the Rangers’ starting lineup on opening day. Before the All-Star break, Jung appeared to be a value option at third base (.280/62/19/56 over 347 at-bats). A broken left thumb in August led to six weeks on the injured list and no help over his final 13 games. His bat played well vs. lefties (.327 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs over 110 at-bats), but Jung continues to have a much weaker approach (strikeout rate – 29.3) than expected.
His injury woes continued again last season, leading to four missed months with a broken right wrist that required surgery. The issue lingered all year, followed by a second surgery (tendon release) after the season. When on the field, his bat was pace to deliver 59 runs, 22 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 12 steals if given 550 at-bats. His strikeout rate (25.5) was the lowest in his time with the Rangers.
His exit velocity (86.2) and hard-hit rate (39.7) were well below his 2023 season (91.8/47.1).
Fantasy Outlook: Coming to the majors, Jung brought a 90/30/100 profile. Three years later, he had 754 at-bats of experience with Texas (.257/103/35/100/7). His potential is real, but can Jung stay healthy for an entire season? Based on the inventory drafted around his ADP, he needs about 80 runs, 20 home runs, and 80 RBIs to pay off. Jung is a risk/reward player with a favorable price point.
4 – Max Muncy, LAD (ADP – 284.3)
Over his first 40 games last season, Muncy hit .223 over 139 at-bats with 24 runs, nine home runs, and 28 RBIs, putting him on a winning pace in three categories. A mid-May oblique injury put him on the sidelines for three months. He drove the bus home with a .245 batting over his final 98 at-bats with 23 runs, six home runs, and 20 RBIs.
He continues to have an elite walk rate (15.4), with some weakness in his strikeout rate (26.3). The Dodgers gave him fewer at-bats against left-handed pitchers (11-for-64 with 16 runs, five home runs, and seven RBIs). His fly-ball rate (54.2) was a career-high while posting a career average exit velocity (90.2 mph) and hard-hit rate (43.5).
Muncy hit .210 over his last 1,183 at-bats with 211 runs, 72 home runs, and 222 RBIs. He’s never had 500 at-bats in his career. His average hit rate (2.127) supports 35+ home runs with 500 at-bats.
Fantasy Outlook: Muncy fits the profile of a dirty power hitter (low batting average/plus home runs) who helps the run category by taking walks. He’s hit under .200 over the past three seasons against left-handed pitching (.178, .155, and .172), suggesting more off days in 2025. With 450 at-bats, Muncy has a 70/25/85 profile with a massive drag in batting average.
5 – Michael Busch, CHC (ADP – 254.6)
The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Busch 31st overall in the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over three seasons at North Carolina, he hit .282 with 169 runs, 32 home runs, 142 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases over 618 at-bats while taking walks (143) than striking out (101).
His first chance at starting at-bats in the minors wasn’t until 2021 at AA (.267/84/20/67/2 over 409 at-bats) due to no minor league baseball the previous year (COVID-19). LA gave him 834 at-bats of experience at AAA in 2022 and 2023, leading to a .293 batting average with 172 runs, 48 home runs, 169 RBIs, and seven steals. Over this span, his walk rate (13.2) was an edge. Busch had just over the league average strikeout rate (22.5). His average hit rate (1.869) and contact batting average (.395) graded well.
After a trade to the Cubs before the 2024 season, Busch made 135 starts for Chicago. His approach against left-handed pitching (eight walks and 25 strikeouts over 100 plate appearances) was reasonable, but he only had one home run and eight RBIs (.258 BAA). Busch struggled with his confidence at Wrigley Field (.211/28/8/25/1 over 232 at-bats).
His bat jumped out of the gate over his first 19 games (.328/11/6/15 over 64 at-bats). Pitchers got the best of him over his next 109 at-bats (.183/17/2/8/1) while striking out 49 times (38.3%). Busch was hitting .271 at the All-Star break thanks to better plate discipline (25.4% strikeout rate – .319 over 134 at-bats with 18 runs, four home runs, and 13 RBIs). Over his final 204 at-bats, he hit .216 with 27 runs, nine home runs, and 29 RBIs with 58 strikeouts (25.1%).
He checked the home run box in launch angle (17.1) with a mid-tier exit velocity (89.9 mph) and below-par hard-hit rate (39.9). His HR/FB rate (15.4) trailed his success at AA and AAA (over 23.0%). Busch had a balanced swing path in his rookie season,
Fantasy Outlook: His experience last year should lead to fewer strikeouts in 2025, and Busch posted a competitive walk rate (11.1). The Cubs signed Justin Turner for depth at first and third base, suggesting a platoon role for Busch. I could see some days off against lefties when his bat scuffles at the plate.
His next step is improving with runners on base (RBI rate – 14) and being more productive at home. His average hit rate (1.772) and contact batting average (.368) with Chicago support a higher batting average and a chance at 30 home runs if given 550 at-bats. I’ll set his floor at .260/80/25/85 with minimal stolen bases.
