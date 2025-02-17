Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Outfielders With 200+ ADP
We continue to rank the top outfielders entering the 2025 fantasy baseball season. Let's break down the next tier:
46 – Alec Burleson, STL (ADP – 227.5)
Over two seasons in the Cardinals’ organization, Burleson quickly pushed his way from High A to the majors. He hit .300 over 888 at-bats in the minors with 129 runs, 42 home runs, 163 RBIs, and seven steals while having 586 at-bats at AAA (.306/87/24/109/4) coming into 2023. His strikeout rate (17.3) started in a good place with a below-par walk rate (7.3).
St. Louis gave him 48 at-bats in September of 2022, but he failed to make an impact (.188/4/1/3/1). Burleson worked off the bench for the Cardinals the following season all year. He battled a leg issue in April, and his season ended in mid-September with a broken left thumb. Burleson only had 27 at-bats against lefties (.258 with no home runs and six RBIs). He only had more than 65 at-bats in April (.231/10/3/8 over 78 at-bats).
Last year, his bat was more than major-league-ready, leading to a winning five-category season (.269/71/21/78/9 over 547 at-bats) for a waiver wire pickup. He went 18-for-66 over his first 24 games with four runs, two home runs, and 10 stolen bases. St. Louis upped his playing time after sending Jordan Walker to AAA. Burleson started to find his power stride in June (.271/18/7/29/3 over 107 at-bats). Over the second half of the season, he hit .261 with 39 runs, nine home runs, 40 RBIs, and four steals.
His strikeout rate (12.8) moved into an elite area, with a slight pullback in his walk rate (5.9). He ranked 92nd in exit velocity (89.7 mph) and 90th in hard-hit rate (41.7). Burleson improved his launch angle (13.6), fly-ball rate (36.8), and HR/FB rate (12.0). His one glaring negative was his weakness against left-handed pitching (.196/15/3/12/2 over 133 at-bats).
Fantasy Outlook: St. Louis gave Burleson the majority of his at-bats in the second slot in their batting order last year, and that plan should hold form this season except when facing left-handed pitching. His FPGscore (0.58) ranked 58th in 2024. I like his floor in batting average, runs, home runs, and RBIs, and I understand he may have another gear if his bat improves against lefties. In my thoughts, and Burleson should be ranked higher on the OF4 list.
47 – Nolan Jones, COL (ADP – 259.3)
In his first season with the Rockies, Jones was a much better player at AAA (.356/38/12/42/5 over 149 at-bats). His walk rate (17.6) was elite and aligned with his minor league career (16.3). Colorado called him up in late May. His production was relatively quiet over his first 165 at-bats (.273 with 22 runs, nine home runs, 22 RBIs, and seven steals). Jones helped fantasy teams climb up the standings over the final two months (.317/38/11/40/13 over 202 at-bats).
Between AAA and the majors in 2023, Jones hit .314 with 98 runs, 32 home runs, 104 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases over 516 at-bats. He walked 86 times and had 169 strikeouts. His contact batting average (.467) was electric but not repeatable (.408 in the minors and .379 at AAA before 2023). His average hit rate (1.826) with the Rockies was higher than his time at AAA (1.757) in 2021 and 2022, with each outcome supporting 30+ home runs with 550 at-bats.
Jones ended up being a bust last season. Drafters scooped him up in the fifth to seventh rounds in 12 and 15-team leagues in the high-stakes market. After struggling in April (.170/11/1/7/2 over 94 at-bats), he landed on the injured list for six weeks with a right knee injury. Jones failed to hit his stride over his next 23 games (.246 with eight runs, two home runs, seven RBIs, and one steal over 69 at-bats) before suffering a back injury, requiring another 39 days on the shelf. He limped home with no home runs over his final 93 at-bats (.269/9/0/14/2).
His exit velocity (88.2 mph) was well below 2023 (90.1), but Jones had a higher hard-hard rate (44.4 – 41.3% in 2023). He had a sharp decline in his barrel rate (5.9), HR/FB rate (6.5), and launch angle (7.8) while becoming a high-volume groundball hitter (52.4%). His fly-ball rate (27.4) was well below 2023 (37.5%).
Jones will take walks (12.1%), but his strikeout rate (30.6) remains a liability.
Fantasy Outlook: The struggles of Jones last year were clearly injury-related. His down season invites a much better buying opportunity in 2025. I expect a rebound in his swing path, setting the stage for an 80/25/75/10 season at a minimum if Jones stays on the field for 500 at-bats. I see a buying opportunity, but he’ll rise up draft boards once his bat shows life in spring training. Possible 2025 version of Brent Rooker.
48 – Lourdes Gurriel, ARZ (ADP – 217.3)
The Diamondbacks hit Gurriel almost exclusively third, fifth, or sixth in the batting order in 2023. He was an elite player in May (.352/18/8/18 over 91 at-bats), and his bat picked up over the last two months (.291 with 24 runs, nine home runs, 25 RBIs, and three steals over 189 at-bats). Gurriel only hit .224 in July and August (19/7/19/3). He was at his best vs. left-handed pitching (.301 with four home runs and 21 RBIs over 146 at-bats).
Last season, Gurriel set career highs in runs (72) and stolen bases (7) while missing 17 games in September with a calf injury. His April production (.254/19/5/22/2 over 122 at-bats) gave fantasy supporters hopes of a career season. Unfortunately, the Diamondbacks didn’t commit to him every day, leading to no other months with more than 95 at-bats. After a dull May (.213/6/1/9/1 over 94 at-bats), Gurriel had a winning batting average (.310/47/12/44/4 over 297 at-bats) for the remainder of the season, but he only had one other helpful fantasy month (June – .337 over 12 runs, five home runs, and 17 RBIs).
His strikeout rate (18.3) is trending higher while remaining favorable. Gurriel continues to have a below-par walk rate (5.2). He shined against left-handed pitching (.331/27/7/24/2 over 163 at-bats).
His exit velocity (88.4) was a career-low, with a sharp decline in his hard-hit rate (39.8 – 46.0 in 2023). Gurriel hit more fly-balls (41.0%), but his HR/FB rate (10.5) was the second-lowest of his career. With runners on base, his RBI rate (16.5%) beat the league average every season in his career.
Fantasy Outlook: The sum of Gurriel’s parts has yet to add up to an impact fantasy season. The Diamondbacks led the majors in runs (886) in 2024, but he only came to the plate with 352 runners on base, one off his career-high in 2023. His average hit rate (1.559) moved in the wrong direction, suggesting a low ceiling in power. On the positive side, he posted a new top with his launch angle (15.7), a sign of a better swing path and a possible jump in home runs in 2025. Sneaky player if Arizona has in the lineup on more days, and more balls go over the fence. With 550 at-bats (he reached that total once in his career), his floor should be a .275/75/20/80/5 player.
49 – Heliot Ramos, SF (ADP – 213.0)
Ramos started his minor league career at age 17 in 2017 for the Giants. He reached AA two years later, but his bat stalled at AAA over parts of four seasons (.262/158/35/141/25 over 982 at-bats). Over 92 games in 2023 and 2024, Ramos showed more potential at AAA, leading to a .298 batting average over 342 at-bats with 67 runs, 20 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 11 steals. He struck out 25.9% of the time over this span with a favorable walk rate (10.8).
After a productive start in 2024 at AAA (.296/23/8/21/2 over 115 at-bats), the Giants called him up on May 8th. Heliot proved to be a helpful player off the waiver wire over his first 363 at-bats (.284 with 41 runs, 20 home runs, 64 RBIs, and four steals). His season ended with fade over his final 29 games (.223/13/2/8/2 over 112 at-bats).
His strikeout rate (26.1) and walk rate (7.1) were below the major league averages. Ramos graded well in exit velocity (91.5) and hard-hit rate (47.4). He did the most damage against left-handed pitching (.370/16/10/24/1 over 108 at-bats). The Giants gave him 375 of his 475 at-bats in the top three slots of their lineup.
Fantasy Outlook: The direction of Ramos’s bat looks positive, and he appears to be getting stronger. His sample size is short, and San Francisco has other options at outfield if he struggles early in the season. The Giants’ 2025 lineup changes could lead to a lower slot in the batting order. Let’s call him a neutral player with a chance to steal a few more bags. His slugging percentage was only .387 against righties, so he needs growth in this area to avoid a semi-platoon role.
50 – Jurickson Profar, FA (ADP – 223.0)
Profar came to the majors at age 19 with a high pedigree in the Texas Rangers system. Unfortunately, he failed to reach his expected potential. Last season, his bat was found in the free agent pool in most redraft fantasy ball leagues. Profar rode a productive April (.318/16/4/19/1 over 107 at-bats) to a full-time job for the remainder of the year for San Diego. He set career highs in plate appearances (668), runs (94), home runs (24), and RBIs (85) at age 31.
From May to July, his bat offered value in four categories (batting average – .298, runs – 44, home runs – 14, and RBIs – 51) while chipping in with four stolen bases. Profar faded over the final third of the year (.231/34/6/15/5 over 182 at-bats). His best play came against left-handed pitching (.300/21/8/31/1 over 150 at-bats).
His strikeout rate (15.1) and walk rate (11.4) have been in a favorable area for most of his career. Even with a rise in power, Profar still had weakness in his average hit rate (1.639) while posting a five-year high in his contact batting average (.341 – .293 from 2021 to 2023). The jump in his exit velocity (91.1 mph – 87.5 in his career) and hard-hit rate (44.2 – 33.3 in his career) suggest more JUICE in his swing coming into a contract season. He posted his highest fly-ball rate (37.9) since 2012 while finishing with an improved HR/FB rate (13.6 – 6.5 in 2023).
Fantasy Outlook: Based on his rank (26th) in FPGscore (3.42) in 2024, Profar stands out as a mispriced player this year as the fantasy market waits to see where he signs his next contract. This draft season in the high-stakes market, he is the 130th batter selected. I don’t like buying players after career years, and his lack of success over the previous three seasons shines brightly in his rearview mirror. I see regression across the board, and I’ll avoid the temptation of buying last year’s stats.
Recommended Articles
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 Outfielders
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Second-Tier Outfielders
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Tier 3 Outfielders
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Outfielders (Tier 4)
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Outfielders (Tier 5)
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Outfielders (Tier 6)
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Outfielders (Tier 7)
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Outfielders (Tier 8)