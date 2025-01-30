Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers 6-10
The value of an ace in fantasy baseball varies due to league size, league format, and the quality of your league mates. In addition, trading allows a fantasy manager to trade an asset to improve their roster in another area. In the high-stakes market in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship, a drafter must get the foundation of their pitching staff right on draft day, as there are no life rafts coming due to no trading. When adding the quickest to the waiver wire doesn’t win the game or gain an edge by timing, it forces more fantasy teams to develop their pitching staffs earlier than in home-style formats. Here are Fantasy Sports On SI’s pitchers ranked 6-10 for the 2025 season:
6 – Logan Gilbert, SEA (ADP – 23.5)
Gilbert led the American League in starts (33), innings pitched (208.2), and WHIP (0.887) while being the most challenging to hit (.196 BAA) of his career. Unfortunately, wins (8) didn’t come along for the ride. His walk rate (1.6) was career-best while adding a few more ticks in his strikeout rate (9.5 per nine – 27.4%).
Despite his rise in overall success, Gilbert had two negative splits:
- Home: 2.49 ERA, 0.829 WHIP, and 115 strikeouts over 101.1 innings
- Road: 3.94 ERA, 0.941 WHIP, and 195 strikeouts over 107.1 innings
- First Half: 2.79 ERA, 0.869 WHIP, and 124 strikeouts over 132.1 innings
- Second Half: 4.01 ERA, 0.917 WHIP, and 96 strikeouts over 76.1 innings
He had three disaster starts (21 runs, 27 baserunners, and two home runs over 11.1 innings). Gilbert allowed two runs or fewer in 19 starts (8-4 record).
His average fastball (97.8 – .204 BAA) was a career-high, helped by declining usage (30.9% - 41.9 in 2023, 53.4 in 2022, and 61.5 in 2021). He added a split-finger fastball (.097 BAA) over the past two seasons and a cutter (.250 BAA) in 2024. Gilbert continues to feature a slider (.210 BAA) as his top pitch while featuring a winning curveball (.177 BAA). His change in approach led to a career-high groundball rate (45.1).
Fantasy Outlook: Gilbert hasn’t missed a start over the past three seasons. He brings excellent command while being a half-notch way in strikeouts from being a dominating ace with an edge in ERA and climbing strikeouts. Finding elite innings can be an edge to fantasy teams if the rest of his stats come along for the ride. When looking for greatness in a rising arm, it starts with throwing more strikes. Gilbert’s first pitch strikeout rate (67.7) improved by over four percentage points in 2024…all aboard.
7 – Garrett Crochet, BOS (ADP – 23.5)
The potential of Crochet emerged last spring while drawing more fantasy attention in late March after earning a starting job with Chicago. He flashed over his first three electric starts (2.00 ERA, 0.722 WHIP, one walk, and 21 strikeouts). His early gains were gone three games later (17 runs, 23 baserunners, and four home runs over 11.1 innings while striking out 19 batters). His struggles put the fantasy market in a quandary – ride or dump. Crochet dominated over his next 12 starts (5-2 with a 1.63 ERA, 0.823 WHIP, and 101 strikeouts). Unfortunately, the White Sox limited his innings over the final three months (4.84 ERA, 1.388 WHIP, eight home runs, and 68 strikeouts over 44.2 innings). Most of the damage over this span came in three disaster showings (14 runs, 22 baserunners, and six home runs over nine innings). Ten of his 18 home runs came off his sinker/cutter to righties.
His average fastball (97.3) was elite. Crochet relied on his four-seamer (53.6% usage – .202 BAA) and underperforming cutter (28.5% usage) against right-handed batters (.275 BAA). He has success with his slider (.224 BAA), changeup (.184 BAA), and show-me sinker (.143 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: Based on the growth in his command (2.0 walks per nine), elite strikeout rate (12.9 per nine – 35.1%), and big fastball, Crochet was an arm Boston wanted and needed to get back into the American East. His jump in innings (120.0) and injury history force fantasy drafters to make an ace decision with a small window of success. I’m from the Boston area and would love for the Red Sox to have another ace on their staff. An interesting coin flip due to his price point.
8 – Cole Ragans, KC (ADP – 49.1)
Last season, Ragans allowed three runs or fewer in 15 of his first 17 starts, leading to a 3.03 ERA, 1.153 WHIP, and 120 strikeouts over 98.0 innings. He gave up 14 runs, 18 baserunners, and one home run over eight innings on his two down days. His arm regressed over 11 games (4.12 ERA, 1.184 WHIP, and eight home runs over 63.1 innings with 77 strikeouts). Ragans pitched well in September (1.08 ERA over 25.0 innings with 26 strikeouts).
His average fastball (95.6) had plenty of velocity in 2024. He gained an edge with four pitches – four-seamer (.213 BAA), changeup (.213 BAA), slider (.204 BAA), and curveball (.133 BAA), but Ragans battled his cutter (.333 BAA). He has been a below-par pitcher in his career vs. left-handed batters (.264 over 258 at-bats with three home runs allowed ~ .276 in 2024).
Fantasy Outlook: After having TJ surgery in 2018, Ragans disappeared from baseball over the next three years due to his recovery, and no minor league games were played in 2020. His progression with the Royals (16-11 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.124 WHIP, and 312 strikeouts over 258.0) paints an exciting ace pitcher. He led the American League in strikeouts per nine (10.8) last season. Once Ragans solves left-handed batters and improves his command, he’ll reach difference-maker status. In 2025, it’s time to ride him to fantasy championships.
9 – Dylan Cease, SD (ADP – 48.0)
In his first year with the Padres, Cease posted the lowest walk rate (3.1) of his career, but his strikeouts per nine (10.6) regressed for the third consecutive season. Typically, a top pitcher shaving off 15 walks over 180.0 should see him double that outcome in strikeouts (30). He hasn't missed his turn in the rotation in five seasons while leading the league in starts in 2021 (32), 2023 (33), and 2024 (33).
Cease gave up five runs or more in four outings last season, leading to 22 runs, 41 baserunners, and seven home runs over 17.1 innings. Three of these disaster starts came from May 20th to July 2nd (6.32 ERA, 1.511 WHIP, 10 home runs over 47.0 innings). Over his final 15 games, he went 7-4 with a 2.58 ERA, 1,007 WHIP, and 94 strikeouts over 87.1 innings. Cease was even more electric over his first nine starts (2.45 ERA, 0.782 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts over 55.0 innings).
His command was better at home (2.4 walks per nine – 3.7 on the road). Righties (.189 BAA) and lefties (.212) batters struggled to make winning contact. Cease continues to have a plus four-seam fastball (96.9 mph – .244 BAA), but he threw his slider (.164 BAA with 146 strikeouts over 372 at-bats) as his top usage pitch (47.6%) in 2024. Over the past two years, he mixed in a low-volume split-finger fastball and a show-me cutter to lefties.
Fantasy Outlook: Cease will be a free agent in 2026, motivating him to be even better this year. Despite his ability to take the mound every fifth day over the last five seasons, his heavy reliance on his slider invites an elbow injury in the future. The direction of his arm should be up with repeated command while also allowing him to pitch deeper in games. Within a nine-iron of a sub-3.00 ERA and 250+ strikeouts, but any regression in his walks will lead to more down days and a liability in WHIP. Cease ranked fifth by FPGscore (4.98) for starting pitchers in 2024.
10 – Blake Snell, LAD (ADP – 48.0)
Snell returned to ace status in 2023, five years after his first impact season with Tampa (21-5 with a 1.89 ERA, 0.975 WHIP, and 217 strikeouts over 180.2 innings). He won his second Cy Young Award and ERA title (2.25) despite issuing the most walks (99) in the NL and posting an embarrassing walk rate (5.0).
The Giants signed his two-year deal last March for $62 million that included an opt-out clause. Snell struggled over his first six starts (32 runs, 46 baserunners, and four three home runs over 23.2 innings), with two stints on the injured list (thigh and groin issues). He returned to game action on July 9th, leading to an electric final 14 starts (5-0 with a 1.23 ERA, 0.784 WHIP, .123 BAA, and 114 strikeouts over 80.1 innings). Over this span, Snell had five double-digit strikeout games (15, 11, 11, 10, and 12). Left-handed batters hit .105 against him over 57 at-bats with two home runs, three RBIs, and 27 strikeouts.
His average fastball (96.1) was a seven-year high. He upped his curveball usage (25.7% - .111 BAA) at the expense of his slider (10.0% - .167 BAA). Snell had a better changeup (.236 BAA) than in 2023 (.186 BAA) while improving the dominance of his four-seamer (.200 BAA – .253 in 2023) due to much better command of the pitch (2024 – 21 walks and 42 strikeouts over 145 at-bats ~ 2023 – 64 walks and 65 strikeouts over 277 at-bats).
Fantasy Outlook: The Dodgers rewarded Snell with a new five-year deal for $182 million in November. For his career, he’s averaged 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings (most in baseball history, just ahead of Chris Sale – 11.1). Despite the appearance of greatness, his innings per start (5.2 in 2024, 5.7 in 2023, and 5.1 over his last 137 games) hurt his ceiling and potential value in wins and strikeouts. Los Angeles has a great, deep starting rotation while adding length to their bullpen in the offseason, suggesting very few outings with more than six innings pitched in 2025. His walk rate (3.8) invites WHIP risk and some quick hooks. Snell’s new team will score many runs and win well over 100 games, putting him on a path for 15 wins and 200+ strikeouts with 170.0 innings of work.