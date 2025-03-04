Fantasy Baseball Rankings & Projections: Top 10 Second Baseman
Fantasy baseball projections and breakdowns for the top 10 second basemen entering the 2025 MLB season.
6 of 11
6. 2B Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies
14 Home Runs | 74 RBIs | .280 AVG | 74 Runs | 28 Stolen Bases
Bryson Stott Fantasy Baseball Outlook
Sleeper Alert: I still believe Stott has a breakout ceiling once he figures out his power stroke. His success on the base paths (63-for-69) over the past two seasons invites more chances. He ranked 85th in FPGscore (-0.42) for hitters last season while coming off the board this year as the 103rd hitter. Buy the discount, and hope for a push past his 2023 outcomes in all five categories.
Published |Modified