Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball Rankings & Projections: Top 10 Second Baseman

Fantasy baseball projections and breakdowns for the top 10 second basemen entering the 2025 MLB season.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium.
6. 2B Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stot
Philadelphia Phillies second base Bryson Stott (5) hits an rbi single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

14 Home Runs | 74 RBIs | .280 AVG | 74 Runs | 28 Stolen Bases

Bryson Stott Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Sleeper Alert: I still believe Stott has a breakout ceiling once he figures out his power stroke. His success on the base paths (63-for-69) over the past two seasons invites more chances. He ranked 85th in FPGscore (-0.42) for hitters last season while coming off the board this year as the 103rd hitter. Buy the discount, and hope for a push past his 2023 outcomes in all five categories.

Published |Modified
