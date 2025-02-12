2025 Fantasy Baseball: Bryson Stott Profile, Preview, Predictions
I was a big Bryson Stott fan last season, but most fantasy drafters beat me to him in my leagues. This year, I'm still in his camp, and he has a more favorable ADP.
2B – Bryson Stott, PHI (ADP – 175.6)
After a growth season in 2023, Stott only improved his stats in one category (32 steals) last season. The structure of the Phillies’ lineup led to him hitting below fourth for all but 69 of his at-bats, leading to a drop of 79 at-bats. His contact batting average (.300) was well below his uptick the previous year (.340). His success in this area in 2021 (.403) and 2022 (.462) in the minors are still in view on his resume, along with a much better average hit rate (1.650 in the minors and 1.490 with Philadelphia).
Just like Andres Gimenez, Stott had empty power (one home run over 112 at-bats with 13 runs and 10 RBIs) against left-handed pitching last season. He has more success vs. them in 2023 (.282/21/3/18/7 over 149 at-bats). His production was on par with 2023 over his first 172 at-bats (31 runs, five home runs, 30 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases). Unfortunately, Stott delivered boring stats each month for the remainder of the season, other than chipping in with 18 steals.
His strikeout rate (16.3) rose slightly but remains an asset. Stott did a better job taking walks (9.3), a hint of moving to the top two slots of the batting order for the Phillies if they have an injury or someone slumps early in the year. He had an improved swing path based on his higher launch angle (14.1) and career-high fly-ball rate (36.9). Unfortunately, Stott lost one mph on his exit velocity (87.1) while regressing in hard-hit rate (30.8) and HR/FB rate (7.1).
Fantasy Outlook: I still believe Stott has a breakout ceiling once he figures out his power stroke. His success on the base paths (63-for-69) over the past two seasons invites more chances. He ranked 85th in FPGscore (-0.42) for hitters last season while coming off the board this year as the 103rd hitter. Buy the discount, and hope for a push past his 2023 outcomes in all five categories.
