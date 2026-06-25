Fantasy Football 2026: Building the Perfect First Round in Half-PPR Formats

One of the biggest mistakes fantasy managers make is chasing household names. Popularity usually wins out under those circumstances, but a player's elite performance last season doesn't guarantee a repeat performance. Players change teams, coordinators and coaches, finding themselves integrated into different schemes than the ones they played in a season ago.

Half-PPR formats reward efficiency and explosive upside. A simple strategy could be implemented in order to identify foundational pieces for your squad. Understanding the analytical data will help fantasy owners recognize exactly who to target in the first round. In half-PPR leagues, running backs carry more importance than wide receivers because of the unique scoring format. If a heavy-volume rusher is available, he should be taken off the board immediately, considering there is only a limited number with first-round value.

The first 12 picks in fantasy football (Half PPR, current ADP)



1️⃣ Bijan Robinson, RB

2️⃣ Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

3️⃣ Ja'Marr Chase, WR

4️⃣ Puka Nacua, WR

5️⃣ Christian McCaffrey, RB

6️⃣ Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

7️⃣ Jonathan Taylor, RB

8️⃣ Amon-Ra. St. Brown, WR

9️⃣ James Cook, RB

🔟 CeeDee Lamb,… pic.twitter.com/gfx0OhWozE — RotoWire (@RotoWire) June 4, 2026