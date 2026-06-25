Fantasy Football 2026: Building the Perfect First Round in Half-PPR Formats

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is a sure-fire first round pick in half-PPR formats. Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Wide receivers who rely on reception volume are not as valuable in half-PPR formats. Pass-catchers who prioritize average depth of target (aDOT) should be considered locks for the first round. WRs who command big target shares are also valuable. The value of a catch is cut down to 0.5 points, but the values of the other statistics remain the same. WRs with target shares between 25% and 30% will get the best opportunities to generate yards after the catch (YAC).

High target shares matter the most with WRs on teams that have run-heavy schemes. If a quarterback is only throwing 15 to 20 passes a game, chances for WRs to produce are limited, and that's why target share is emphasized. A WR who sees a target share of at least 30% is a safe bet. If that quarterback attempts 25 passes per game, that means his main target had at least 8 opportunities while the remaining 70% were spread out among the other backs and receivers. If a team's playbook relies mostly on run plays, only the players with the largest target share will maintain a resilient fantasy floor.

WRs To Avoid In 1st Round of Half-PPR Format

Player/Team/ADP Reason To Avoid In 1st Round Malik Nabers/NYG/14 Will He Be Able To Maintain Target Share? Puka Nacua/LAR/2 Low TD Ceiling (4 total TD's) Amon-Ra St. Brown/DET/4 Limited Explosive Play Upside Brian Thomas Jr./JAX/30 Sophomore Slump? Nico Collins/HOU/9 Consistency Concerns