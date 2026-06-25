Fantasy Football 2026: Building the Perfect First Round in Half-PPR Formats
Wide receivers who rely on reception volume are not as valuable in half-PPR formats. Pass-catchers who prioritize average depth of target (aDOT) should be considered locks for the first round. WRs who command big target shares are also valuable. The value of a catch is cut down to 0.5 points, but the values of the other statistics remain the same. WRs with target shares between 25% and 30% will get the best opportunities to generate yards after the catch (YAC).
High target shares matter the most with WRs on teams that have run-heavy schemes. If a quarterback is only throwing 15 to 20 passes a game, chances for WRs to produce are limited, and that's why target share is emphasized. A WR who sees a target share of at least 30% is a safe bet. If that quarterback attempts 25 passes per game, that means his main target had at least 8 opportunities while the remaining 70% were spread out among the other backs and receivers. If a team's playbook relies mostly on run plays, only the players with the largest target share will maintain a resilient fantasy floor.
WRs To Avoid In 1st Round of Half-PPR Format
Player/Team/ADP
Reason To Avoid In 1st Round
Malik Nabers/NYG/14
Will He Be Able To Maintain Target Share?
Puka Nacua/LAR/2
Low TD Ceiling (4 total TD's)
Amon-Ra St. Brown/DET/4
Limited Explosive Play Upside
Brian Thomas Jr./JAX/30
Sophomore Slump?
Nico Collins/HOU/9
Consistency Concerns
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.