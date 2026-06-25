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Fantasy Football 2026: Building the Perfect First Round in Half-PPR Formats

These players are the best options to draft in the 1st round of Half-PPR Fantasy Football Leagues.
Daniel Outerbridge|
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) is a legit first round target in half PPR fantasy formats. Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) is a legit first round target in half PPR fantasy formats. Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

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Fantasy Football, Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) will be a player in high demand during half-PPR league drafts. Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Elite three-down RBs should be selected early and often, and it's imperative for fantasy owners to secure at least 2 solid options. There are 3 questions managers must ask when deciding on taking an RB in the first round of Half PPR leagues. Do they have 300-touch potential? How involved are they in the passing game? Do they generate touches in the red zone? If you answered yes to any of these questions, that player more than qualifies.

Every NFL team usually has at least one RB they use specifically as a third-down specialist. These pass-catching backs come with limited rushing and TD opportunities, and fantasy owners must stay disciplined enough not to spend a first-round pick on these archetypes. Even if these RBs get 5 receptions, that only accounts for 2.5 fantasy points; they will have to get a high number of catches just to make a difference.

RB's to Avoid Drafting In 1st Round of Half-PPR Format

Player/Team/ADP

Reason to Avoid In 1st Round

Rachaad White/WAS/38

Rushing Inefficiency and Low Ceiling

Devon Achane/MIA/9

New Offensive Scheme May Affect Touches

Saquon Barkley/PHI/7

Regression and Workload are Concerning

Breece Hall/NYJ/14

Efficiency Decline and Competition

Christian McCaffrey/SF/4

Age and Mileage Are Areas of concern

The RBs who rarely get chances in the red zone are also ones to avoid in half-PPR formats. It limits their chances to produce satisfactory weekly results. Dual-threat RBs also have value, and a few have first-round potential. Those who receive around 15 touches per game and can get you at least 50 receptions on the season should be considered. Dual-threat RBs usually work as a platoon, similar to how the Lions used Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery last season. Gibbs would be the ideal choice in the first round, but Montgomery could be a great steal if a manager decides he is worth it.

ADP Rankings provided by FantasyPros.com.

2026 1st Round Mock Draft for Half-PPR Leagues

Pick

Player/Team

Position

1st

Bijan Robinson/ATL

RB

2nd

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

3rd

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

4th

James Cook

RB

5th

Ashton Jeanty

RB

6th

Justin Jefferson

WR

7th

Kenneth Walker III

RB

8th

A.J. Brown

WR

9th

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

10th

Trey McBride

TE

11th

CeeDee Lamb

WR

12th

Brock Bowers

TE

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Daniel Outerbridge
DANIEL OUTERBRIDGE

Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.

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