Fantasy Football 2026: Building the Perfect First Round in Half-PPR Formats
Elite three-down RBs should be selected early and often, and it's imperative for fantasy owners to secure at least 2 solid options. There are 3 questions managers must ask when deciding on taking an RB in the first round of Half PPR leagues. Do they have 300-touch potential? How involved are they in the passing game? Do they generate touches in the red zone? If you answered yes to any of these questions, that player more than qualifies.
Every NFL team usually has at least one RB they use specifically as a third-down specialist. These pass-catching backs come with limited rushing and TD opportunities, and fantasy owners must stay disciplined enough not to spend a first-round pick on these archetypes. Even if these RBs get 5 receptions, that only accounts for 2.5 fantasy points; they will have to get a high number of catches just to make a difference.
RB's to Avoid Drafting In 1st Round of Half-PPR Format
Player/Team/ADP
Reason to Avoid In 1st Round
Rachaad White/WAS/38
Rushing Inefficiency and Low Ceiling
Devon Achane/MIA/9
New Offensive Scheme May Affect Touches
Saquon Barkley/PHI/7
Regression and Workload are Concerning
Breece Hall/NYJ/14
Efficiency Decline and Competition
Christian McCaffrey/SF/4
Age and Mileage Are Areas of concern
The RBs who rarely get chances in the red zone are also ones to avoid in half-PPR formats. It limits their chances to produce satisfactory weekly results. Dual-threat RBs also have value, and a few have first-round potential. Those who receive around 15 touches per game and can get you at least 50 receptions on the season should be considered. Dual-threat RBs usually work as a platoon, similar to how the Lions used Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery last season. Gibbs would be the ideal choice in the first round, but Montgomery could be a great steal if a manager decides he is worth it.
ADP Rankings provided by FantasyPros.com.
2026 1st Round Mock Draft for Half-PPR Leagues
Pick
Player/Team
Position
1st
Bijan Robinson/ATL
RB
2nd
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
3rd
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
4th
James Cook
RB
5th
Ashton Jeanty
RB
6th
Justin Jefferson
WR
7th
Kenneth Walker III
RB
8th
A.J. Brown
WR
9th
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
10th
Trey McBride
TE
11th
CeeDee Lamb
WR
12th
Brock Bowers
TE
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.