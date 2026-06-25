Fantasy Football 2026: Building the Perfect First Round in Half-PPR Formats

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) will be a player in high demand during half-PPR league drafts. Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Elite three-down RBs should be selected early and often, and it's imperative for fantasy owners to secure at least 2 solid options. There are 3 questions managers must ask when deciding on taking an RB in the first round of Half PPR leagues. Do they have 300-touch potential? How involved are they in the passing game? Do they generate touches in the red zone? If you answered yes to any of these questions, that player more than qualifies.

Every NFL team usually has at least one RB they use specifically as a third-down specialist. These pass-catching backs come with limited rushing and TD opportunities, and fantasy owners must stay disciplined enough not to spend a first-round pick on these archetypes. Even if these RBs get 5 receptions, that only accounts for 2.5 fantasy points; they will have to get a high number of catches just to make a difference.

RB's to Avoid Drafting In 1st Round of Half-PPR Format

Player/Team/ADP Reason to Avoid In 1st Round Rachaad White/WAS/38 Rushing Inefficiency and Low Ceiling Devon Achane/MIA/9 New Offensive Scheme May Affect Touches Saquon Barkley/PHI/7 Regression and Workload are Concerning Breece Hall/NYJ/14 Efficiency Decline and Competition Christian McCaffrey/SF/4 Age and Mileage Are Areas of concern

The RBs who rarely get chances in the red zone are also ones to avoid in half-PPR formats. It limits their chances to produce satisfactory weekly results. Dual-threat RBs also have value, and a few have first-round potential. Those who receive around 15 touches per game and can get you at least 50 receptions on the season should be considered. Dual-threat RBs usually work as a platoon, similar to how the Lions used Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery last season. Gibbs would be the ideal choice in the first round, but Montgomery could be a great steal if a manager decides he is worth it.

ADP Rankings provided by FantasyPros.com.

2026 1st Round Mock Draft for Half-PPR Leagues

Pick Player/Team Position 1st Bijan Robinson/ATL RB 2nd Jahmyr Gibbs RB 3rd Ja'Marr Chase WR 4th James Cook RB 5th Ashton Jeanty RB 6th Justin Jefferson WR 7th Kenneth Walker III RB 8th A.J. Brown WR 9th Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 10th Trey McBride TE 11th CeeDee Lamb WR 12th Brock Bowers TE