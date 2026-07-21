Fantasy Football 2026: Cam Skattebo Leads the Best Late-Round Zero RB Targets

There are many different strategies fantasy owners can implement on draft day. The "zero running back" strategy may not be the most popular, but if the right players are chosen and peak at the right time, they could be the difference between winning a league championship and falling short. These running backs could come in handy at just the right time, as most injuries to running backs usually peak after the midway point of the season. With a little bit of luck and the right timing, one of these running backs could emerge as a fantasy star in any given week.

Bhayshul Tuten (Jaguars)

Volume potential is the primary catalyst for Tuten. With Travis Etienne departing for the Saints, the backfield competition is wide open. His main competition for touches is Chris Rodriguez Jr., a physical, pure between-the-tackles runner whose one-dimensional style leaves the door open for Tuten to seize high-value touches in Liam Coen's offense.

Tuten packs elite 4.32 speed into a compact 209-pound frame, giving him the durability to sustain a heavy workload without sacrificing his home-run ability. In limited rookie opportunities, his efficiency metrics spoke volumes as he was 5th in the league in rushing success rate, 11th in missed tackle rate, and finished in the top15 in yards after contact per attempt and elusive rating.

Does Bhayshul Tuten have more BOOM or BUST? 🤔pic.twitter.com/CwAHH2XfgV — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) July 17, 2026

Tuten posted a respectable 0.86 yards per route run (YPRR) with limited opportunities. While Bijan Robinson led all running backs, setting the standard with a 2.02 YPPR. Tuten has the skill set to carve out a high-value receiving role if he secures a larger snap share, and if he does, his projected YPRR should be around 1.05. Featuring elite athleticism, breakaway speed, and big-play upside every time he touches the ball, Tuten is a premium "Zero RB" draft target.

Cam Skattebo (Giants)

Expected to be fully ready for Week 1, Skattebo represents a potential late-round steal. Fantasy owners may overlook his production due to the dislocated ankle that prematurely ended his rookie year, creating a significant draft discount on a proven producer.

Once established as the Giants' starter, Skattebo averaged 19.5 touches and 96.3 scrimmage yards per game. During his peak stretch (Weeks 2-7), he was the overall RB8 in fantasy points per game, highlighted by a dominant Week 6 performance against the Eagles (19 carries, 98 yards, 3 TDs). His physical, pinball running style generates chunk plays even when blocking breaks down.

5. Cam Skattebo



Elite usage over his time as starter.



From weeks 2-7:



- 28 targets (5th among RBs)

- 23 red zone carries (4th)

- 9 goal line carries (3rd)



- 19.2 FPG (7th)



Great 4th round target, and maybe the backflip video will knock his ADP down a few more spots... pic.twitter.com/zgdfcIcHbj — Ethan Kreager (@EthanKreagerFF) July 21, 2026

In his shortened rookie season, he still ranked fourth in forced missed tackle rate and yards after contact per attempt. Far more than a power runner, Skattebo caught 24 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns in just half a season. He was eighth in YPRR and second in first downs per route run among all running backs, solidifying his status as a true three-down weapon.

Fantasy owners could shy away from drafting him, but the risk is worth the reward. Whether he gets any action in preseason games will be a deciding factor in a draft-day decision. If he returns fully healthy, he will be a major focal point in the Giants' offense.

DJ Giddens (Colts)

Giddens possesses excellent balance and tackle-breaking ability. With Ameer Abdullah and Tyler Goodson exiting via free agency, the door is wide open for Giddens to claim the primary handcuff role behind Jonathan Taylor after patiently awaiting his turn.

Taylor is considered a huge injury risk, and in the event he has to miss time, Giddens would immediately step into a heavy-volume role behind an elite offensive line anchored by Quenton Nelson and Bernhard Raimann. Built like a workhorse at 6'0" and 212 pounds, Giddens logged only 26 carries in his rookie season, meaning he enters the year with virtually no wear and tear.

Flying completely under the radar, Giddens is a low-risk option to target with your final draft picks or as a top post-draft waiver add.

Jordan James (49ers)

James appears to be a seamless fit in Kyle Shanahan's outside-zone scheme, a system with a proven track record of generating consistent fantasy production at running back. A physical, decisive runner, James has the talent to deliver reliable FLEX value, even in a complementary role. The 49ers' coaching staff has expressed a desire to dial back Christian McCaffrey's regular-season snap share in order to keep him fresh for a possible postseason run. This strategic shift directly opens up immediate, standalone touch volume for San Francisco's primary backup running back.

Beyond his standalone role, James possesses league-winning potential should McCaffrey miss time. Operating behind Shanahan's design with a physical, ball-secure running style, he possesses elite ceiling potential. Most fantasy owners will overlook James on draft day. His combination of low acquisition cost and massive contingency value makes him an ideal target in the final rounds of drafts, offering maximum upside with zero investment risk.

Brian Robinson Jr. (Falcons)

Robinson Jr. enters the season with a secure role as the immediate backup to Bijan Robinson. With minimal depth or competition behind him on the roster and a proven track record as an NFL starter, Robinson Jr. represents one of the low-cost, high-upside late-round targets in fantasy drafts.

As the definitive RB2 behind Bijan, Robinson Jr. faces virtually no competition for secondary backfield touches in Atlanta. While Bijan has proven to be durable, securing insurance in a run-heavy offense is essential. If Bijan were to miss time, Robinson Jr.'s projected volume would instantly vault him into high-end RB2 status with weekly RB1 upside.

3 handcuffs with STUPID upside I’ve been drafting a ton of in my leagues



💎 Tank Bigsby RB PHI

💎 Brian Robinson RB ATL

💎 Kenny Gainwell RB TB



If the lead back goes down in their offenses, expect these 3 to feast 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/fEkJXmE1xm — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) July 19, 2026

At 6'1" and 225 pounds, Robinson Jr. uses his power-running style to serve as a natural fit for short-yardage and red-zone duties. With Tyler Allgeier gone, Robinson Jr. is positioned to inherit heavy-duty goal-line snaps, providing touchdown-dependent flex utility even without an injury ahead of him. During his three seasons with the Commanders, he rushed for over 700 yards in each campaign, proving his effectiveness as a between-the-tackles grinder.

While not a pass-catching specialist, Robinson Jr. has averaged over 1.25 receptions per game across his career, giving him enough pass-game involvement to avoid being completely scripted out.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.