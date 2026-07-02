How 49ers Can Protect Christian McCaffrey Without Limiting His Carries

The San Francisco 49ers admitted they have to watch how much Christian McCaffrey touches the ball after his insane workload season in 2025. However, a big question surrounding the team is who the backup running back will be. With an unproven rookie competing with a second-year player who did nothing during his rookie season, it will be hard to limit the touches of McCaffrey in 2026.

One way the San Francisco 49ers can limit Christian McCaffrey's workload in 2026

However, one simple way for the team to ease into his workload will be limiting his passing game input. Last year, McCaffrey was targeted 129 times in the passing game. According to NFL Network, he had 25.6% of the team's receptions.

If the 49ers can cut into that workload, it could allow them to continue to maximize his rushing game value. While they have serious questions about replacing his rushing value, they can find ways to replace him in the passing game.

They were proactive in the offseason. Mike Evans was signed, and if he can stay healthy, he has a great chance to unseat McCaffrey and lead the team in targets. San Francisco did not have Brandon Aiyuk for all of the 2025 season, and Jauan Jennings was injured early on.

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So, with Evans being able to step into a role that they did not have for large stretches last year, life should get easier for the star running back.

More than that, the 49ers signed Christian Kirk and drafted De’Zhaun Stribling in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft. Assuming Ricky Pearsall is healthy, they will be competing for the third or fourth receiver role.

Last year, the 49ers' top four receivers in targets were Jennings, Pearsall, Kendrick Bourne, and Demarcus Robinson. Now, it is Evans, Pearsall, Kirk, and Stribling. That should be a clear upgrade in three of the four spots, with Pearsall being the constant.

If Evans gets more targets than Jennings, Pearsall stays healthy, Stribling outtargets Bourne from last year, and Robinson is outtargeted by Kirk, there are not enough targets in the offense for McCaffrey to be nearly as involved in the passing game. In 2023, McCaffrey had 83 targets, which seems much more in line with the type of work he should be getting.

All eyes will be on the 25.6% of the team's receptions. If McCaffrey starts the year getting more than that, the year might not end well for him or the 49ers.