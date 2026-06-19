Omarion Hampton and 2 Other Breakout Running Backs Ahead of 2026 Fantasy Football

Fantasy football is a risk-averse game. We look for spots where reward outdoes implied risk. There are certainly players available that fit the bill, and upon our sharp analysis, we find 3 that could become prime draft picks. Their roles are set to rise, attributed to various factors as listed below. Go with us to a 2026 fantasy football championship.

Omarion Hampton

Current Ranking: RB9

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Hampton in 2025 with the sole focus of making him their RB1 in heavy volume. That was evident right off the bat, but unfortunately, Hampton sustained an ankle fracture that sidelined him for much of his rookie year. Hampton is now back healthy and ready to roll.

The depth chart adds little concern. While RB2, Kimani Vidal, performed well in reserve, the job is not his. Nor will it be for Keaton Mitchell, whom the team signed. The move is more of a safe one, adding a veteran, third-down back to play when called upon. In fact, it shows less confidence in Vidal as the full-time RB2, thus pointing more confidence towards Hampton as the sure-fire 'guy.'

The Chargers will be a high-upside offense this upcoming NFL season. Their ceiling is a top-3 offense. Expecting that to happen under the offense wizard that is Mike McDaniel, the ceiling is that of a top-3 running back in Hampton.

Bhayshul Tuten

Current Ranking: RB26

Tuten was drafted in 2025 and quickly rose to become the RB2 behind Travis Etienne Jr. That happened upon a Week 2 trade of Tank Bigsby to the Eagles. In reserve, Tuten found the endzone 5 times. Now, in 2026, the team let Etienne Jr. walk and, in the process, did not press to sign a big-name running back. All they did was get a third-down back in Chris Rodriguez Jr. Tuten is the guy, undisputed.

The Jaguars have an array of weapons that should fuel them to be a top-10 NFL offense. The blocking is good, the weapons are plentiful, and Tuten will have his chances to pound the rock. Between volume and expected offensive success, Tuten is being undervalued in a year in which he legitimately has top-10 upside at running back.

Jonathan Brooks

Current Ranking: RB45

Brooks is not going to have a ceiling that could make him a top-10 NFL running back. However, he is valued in a way that underestimates his incoming skill set. The Panthers drafted Brooks to become their starting running back, but unfortunately, he has suffered injuries that have sidelined him in his first two seasons.

Dave Canales has consistently shown optimism regarding the 2026 return of Brooks. He will be used, and though the RB2 to Chuba Hubbard, Brooks will not just be a third-down back. The Panthers seem intent on working him into a minority split with Hubbard.

If Hubbard got hurt, Brooks is a prime handcuff in a run-heavy offense. Even when Hubbard is healthy, Brooks has a ceiling of 50% of rushing attempts. In fact, maybe more, because Rico Dowdle stole the RB1 job from Hubbard a year ago.

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