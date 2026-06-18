Cam Ward and 3 Other Highly Attractive Dynasty Fantasy Football Buy-Low Candidates

We are playing dynasty fantasy football, and before anyone's brains are in the game, we try to get a leg up on our competition. How do we do so? The scheme is quite simple: find an undervalued player. How are they undervalued? They may have slumped in 2025 due to injury, coaching woes, and other factors. Nonetheless, there are players out there primed to sprout with massive upside. Those players may be traded at a low price that yields a reward above the implied risk.

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QB, Cam Ward

The talent is absolutely there for the 2025 No. 1 overall draft pick. Ward's arm floats the football downfield with great precision and eye-catching accuracy. When it comes to a football player, they either impress or they don't. If they don't, they then rely on coaching to get the most out of them. Ward impresses, and therefore, his upside is huge for a ranking that lists him as QB23.

The Titans brought in Brian Daboll, who has thrived at developing great NFL quarterbacks. The best examples include Josh Allen and Jaxson Dart's impressive rookie year. The team now added Wan'Dale Robinson and drafted Carnell Tate. It seems to be all coming together.

RB, Bhayshul Tuten

Liam Coen loves to use his running backs. He played a role in the breakout season of Rachaad White a few years ago, brought Bucky Irving to the forefront, and in 2025, Travis Etienne Jr. had a career year. In the 2025 season, Coen also showed a liking for Tuten, jumping from RB4 on the roster to RB2 in a very short time.

Tuten is the Jaguars' RB1. Behind him is Chris Rodriguez Jr., who is nothing more than a 3rd down back. Le'Quint Allen will be of no concern. Being an offense that expects to become top-10 in the NFL with all their weapons (Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, Travis Hunter), Tuten's ceiling is high, and he will certainly be a big red zone threat.

WR, Christian Watson

Watson is undervalued and by a lot. He is not going to be contested by Jayden Reed for WR1 duties. Tucker Kraft will be back healthy, but his route tree won't take away from Watson. Jordan Love is fully capable of throwing for 230+ yards per game, and Watson, in all his big size, will be able to maintain a target share upwards of 25%.

The Packers invested in Watson just last week via a 4-year contract. He is Love's go-to wideout, and that shall see dividends paid out generously for a top-10 NFL offense at work. Watson is a WR2 with WR1 upside, no doubt about it.

TE, Hunter Henry

Being ranked TE19 is very questionable. Outside of AJ Brown, Henry expects to be the No. 2 pass catcher on the Patriots. Historically, Josh McDaniels has loved using his tight end (Rob Gronkowski), and he will continue to get the ball to Henry heavily.

If Drake Maye returns to MVP levels of offense, the passing game in New England shall easily reach 230+ yards per game. The target share for Henry? 20%, if not more, with great red-zone ability, which proved true circa 2025 with 7 touchdowns scored.

Henry may not be a 5-10 year plan in dynasty fantasy football, but he certainly is capable of delivering 3-5 strong seasons yet to come, and that is just fine in this game.

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