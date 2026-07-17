Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Mike Evans vs. DJ Moore

Here we have two electrifying wide receivers who definitely have earned the respect of their peers as competitors. The debate between Mike Evans and DJ Moore will come down to whether fantasy owners prefer a high ceiling or stability. Evans offers elite touchdown production, but his age and injury history may be a reason to exercise caution. As for Moore, he gets a fresh start with an MVP-caliber quarterback as Josh Allen's new No. 1 target in Buffalo, which gives him intriguing volume upside.

Mike Evans: Red-Zone Dominance & Quarterback Resiliency

If Evans provides nothing else, his end-zone utility remains elite. He has built a career inside he 20, scoring 57.4% of his career touchdowns in the red zone, where his premier contested-catch ability ensures opposing defensive backs rarely stand a chance on jump balls. Furthermore, Evans boasts a proven track record of producing regardless of who is under center, having delivered high-level production catching passes from the likes of Baker Mayfield, Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tom Brady.

How many touchdowns for Mike Evans this season? pic.twitter.com/qf2V94T3Qu — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 15, 2026

While his historic streak of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons technically ended last year because he was limited to just eight games, his underlying metrics remained outstanding. When healthy, Evans commanded a robust 24.4% target share and a 30.6% first-read share, proving he remains a dominant focal point when on the field.

Pairing Evans with Brock Purdy could cause his numbers to skyrocket, as Purdy ranks among the NFL's most efficient and accurate downfield passers. Notably, this would mark the first time head coach Kyle Shanahan has had a true boundary weapon of Evans' archetype at his disposal. Slotting into the boundary "X" position, Evans' deep gravity will naturally open up passing lanes for other weapons while allowing Purdy to exploit defenses on deep vertical routes.

Ultimately, the six-time Pro Bowl receiver is the safest bet on the board if you are chasing touchdowns. Even if he doesn't command massive target volume week in and week out, his double-digit touchdown upside is always in play.

DJ Moore: The Ultimate Fantasy Bounce-Back Candidate in Buffalo

Following a down statistical season in Chicago, Moore lands in a dream scenario after being traded to the Bills. While Moore struggled to find consistent opportunities in a crowded Bears offense, he immediately fills a gaping void in Buffalo.

Last season, the Bills sorely lacked a dominant, true No. 1 option on the perimeter. To put their depth-chart needs into perspective, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman combined for just 110 receptions, 1,123 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns, the exact type of baseline production a primary alpha receiver is expected to accumulate individually over a single season.

This offseason trade also features a crucial schematic reunion. Moore is back with his former offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, who was promoted to Bills head coach in January. Brady unlocked some of the most productive football of Moore's career during their time together in Carolina, and he plans to utilize Moore in similarly creative, high-volume ways within Buffalo's offensive system.

Year Receptions Yards Touchdowns 2020 66 1,193 (career-high) 4 2021 93 1,157 4

While Shakir is highly efficient in his role and Coleman offers immense physical upside, neither demands a dominant target share. Moore represents the undisputed, clear-cut WR1 in this passing attack.

The acquisition is a massive schematic fix for quarterback Josh Allen. Last season, opposing defenses forced Allen to face more man coverage than any other quarterback in the NFL, resulting in a noticeable drop in his overall efficiency. Moore is the perfect antidote tot hose defensive looks.





DJ Moore has the 9th most “practical guaranteed” $ on his current contract among ALL WRs in the NFL ($81,525,000)‼️



DJ Moore is a STEAL at his draft cost of WR28.



He’s being valued as if he’s Khalil Shakir right now. Make it make sense…



Draft him and THRIVE 📈🚨 pic.twitter.com/iGR5Jc9yws — PPRFantasyTips (@PPRFantasyTips) July 15, 2026

Moore is elite against man coverage as he had an exceptional 67% success rate when facing man-to-man lookups. He is an elite route-runner on intermediate crossings and post routes, the exact areas of the field Allen loves to attack but lacked a consistent, high-level separator to target last year.

While a slight developmental curve is possible early on, particularly if Moore and Allen require a few weeks to perfect their deep-ball timing, his current draft cost makes him a screaming buy. Currently being valued as a WR3/Flex option in early drafts, Moore enters the season with a huge quarterback upgrade and a guaranteed, direct path to targets. For fantasy owners, he represents one of the single best-value opportunities on the board.

The Verdict

At the end of the day, if both players are available, I would take Evans. Moore has a better quarterback and a fresh opportunity, but Evans has spent over a decade proving that betting against him is usually a losing proposition. Until Moore shows signs that he can regain WR1 form in Buffalo, Evans is the better fantasy investment for 2026.