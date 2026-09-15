Fantasy Football IDP Rankings Week 2: Myles Garrett's Knee Injury Shakes Things Up

While most fantasy football owners are only concerned about the offensive side of the ball, there are still many of us who also focus on individual defensive players. IDP owners have to focus on every player on the field.

This makes fantasy football both twice as fun and twice as difficult. It's also twice as hard to get information for IDP leagues. These are our fantasy football Week 2 IDP rankings.

DL Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams

We got brutal news on Garrett this week. After giving you zero points in Week 1, he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee and will miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve. That shakes things up significantly in IDP leagues.

Rams DE Myles Garrett to undergo knee surgery, headed to injured reserve. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/PTwFKccgiB — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

The most valuable IDP player is going to miss extended time, and his owners are going to have to go in a different direction. While you can't replace him, you can likely find someone on your waiver wire who can be serviceable enough to keep you afloat for a month or so.

LB Jordyn Brooks, Miami Dolphins

Brooks remains at the top of our linebacker rankings. He is a tackling machine on a defense that is going to be facing a ton of runs. Not only because of what we saw Ashton Jeanty do in Week 1, but also because this team is going to be losing early and often. We fully expect the Dolphins to be in the running for the first-overall pick this season, which is good news for a defensive run-stopper like Brooks.

DB Quentin Lake, Los Angeles Rams

Lake was great in Week 1, but Garrett wasn't the only Rams defensive option to deal with an injury. Star safety and high-end IDP option Kam Curl also got injured and is now considered questionable for Week 2.

His absence shakes up their defensive backfield, pushing Kam Kinchens on the field more and causing Lake to slide back into a safety position more often than usual. With Curl out for a good chunk of Week 1, Lake racked up 10 total tackles, and Kinchens had nine tackles. IDP owners should closely monitor Curl this week, because his status will have a massive impact this week.

IDP Rankings: Week 2

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