Fantasy Football Impact: Latest Kyler Murray Rumors with Minnesota Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals have released Kyler Murray, and fans now wonder about the quarterback's future. As it seems, the Minnesota Vikings are the most likely team to sign the veteran, Murray. Rumors continue to trend towards its inevitable partnership. Per Kalshi, Murray has an 88% chance of going up north, while the next best team is the Steelers at 11%. Let's review the current status of this matter and how it can affect fantasy football come this fall.

Fantasy Football Impact of Kyler Murray to the Vikings

Murray is a mediocre NFL quarterback, which seems to be the reality at this point. Murray has a strong arm and running versatility. Murray's main weaknesses are his pocket presence and short stature, which will make it difficult to operate behind a bad offensive line.

In 2025, the Cardinals were 28th in sacks allowed. As for the Vikings, they were 29th. If Minnesota makes no improvements to help Murray, should he join the team, the issues will be just as bad as they were in Arizona. Murray must have blocking to meet his upside as a top-10 quarterback.

The Vikings shall be a similar fit to Murray as the Cardinals were. They have a similar 1-2 punch of receivers with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. They have a solid tight end in TJ Hockenson and an average running back room. Murray will benefit from having better coach in Kevin O'Connell to coach him up. As for his fantasy football ranking, it will remain just outside of QB1 territory if Murray goes to the Vikings.

Kyler Murray to Vikings Rumors as of March 11

Murray is slated to meet with the Vikings as the negotiating window is now open. With the lacking options and the rumors arisen that Minnesota is moving on from JJ McCarthy, this appears to be the best fit for both sides.

The Vikings will have to take on little money with Murray, as the Jets do with Geno Smith. The Cardinals have to pay the hefty contract so by adding Murray, the Vikings risk very little.

All signs point to this eventual link-up. Kalshi is a prediction market that summarizes opinions from all wagering parties, rather than the book setting the line. When is it normalized? The Vikings are the far-likeliest destination for Murray. At 88%, this may very well happen shortly after the sides meet. It makes sense on all fronts.

