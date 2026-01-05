Fantasy Football Playoff Tight End Rankings: George Kittle Leads the Field

The NFL playoffs are here, and fantasy football doesn't stop just because the regular season is over. We still have DFS and fantasy playoff leagues. Both can be a ton of fun. However, there are a lot of different formats for fantasy playoff leagues, so be sure to read over the rules and scoring system closely. We are here to help you figure out what tight ends you want to target in the playoffs. These are the tight end rankings for the NFL playoffs. We selected one tight end from each playoff team.

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle is far and away the best tight end still playing. None of the other option are even close.

2. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

We are going with Goedert as our TE2 for the playoffs. The volume is there, and he caught 11 touchdowns this year.

3. Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) celebrates after catching a seven-yard pass for a touchdown thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium.at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Strange missed time with an injury this season, but he was still productive. He gets about five to seven targets in every game. With the way Trevor Lawrence and the Jags' offense are playing right now, we like him heading into the playoffs.

4. AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

Barner has emerged as a key piece of the Seahawks' offense. He scored a touchdown in both the second and third rounds of the fantasy football playoffs. We expect him to be heavily utilized throughout the playoffs.

5. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Henry can be hit or miss, but the fact that he has the likely MVP throwing him the ball, and we fully expect him to make it out of Round 1, gives him a big boost.

6. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Schultz has quietly put together a strong season, catching 82 of 106 targets for 777 yards and three touchdowns this season. We expect him to play a huge role for CJ Stroud in the playoffs.

7. Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) walks off the field during halftime of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

We wanted to put Loveland higher, but we have a few concerns. With Rome Odunze expected back, he could fade away a bit. There are a lot more mouths to feed in this offense than guys ranked right about Loveland. The coaching staff could also rely on the veteran Cole Kmet a bit more in big moments because of his blocking and experience.

8. Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

Gadsden is an upside guy. We understand he doesn't have a great floor, but we'd roll the dice on his upside over anyone ranked below him.

9. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Kincaid should be a great option, but he has continuously disappeared and dealt with injuries throughout his career and this season. In his past five games , he hasn't once caught five passes or reached 50 yards, while catching just one touchdown during that span. That dates back to November 9.

10. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Freiermuth as emerged as the tight end to start in Pittsburgh above Jonnu Smith. With Darnell Washington now on injured reserve with a broken arm, there are more tight-end snaps available. He'd probably be even higher if we had any confidence the Steelers could win a playoff game.

11. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

The only real reason Higbee is ahead of anybody is that we have more faith in the Rams' passing attack than the offenses of the tight ends ranked behind him. Still, there is a significant drop-off after the top 10.

12. Evan Engram, Denver Broncos

Engram has been a massive disappointment this season. He's only as high as No. 12 based on pure athletic upside and the fact that we have seen him be a fantasy asset in the past.

13. Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers

There are a lot of options in Green Bay to throw the ball to, and Musgrave is the worst of the bunch. Since taking over for Tucker Kraft, he has been essentially useless.

14. Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers

Last, we have Tremble. All things equal, he could actually be ahead of Higbee, Engram, and Musgrave, however, we don't see any way they beat the Rams in the first round, and that defense is going to dominate them.

