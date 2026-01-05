Brock Purdy and Bijan Robinson Bottom Out for Week 18 Losers

The NFL regular season ended very late Sunday with one brutal flourish and an ending that left fans speechless. Week 18 for fantasy football left some jaws dropped wide open too. Unfortunately, some of those moments were for all the wrong reasons.

We cannot include a defense in the main part below. However, the New York Jets had to be included among the losers for making history of the futile kind. The Jets managed to go an entire regular season without an interception. It is a first as the 2018 San Francisco 49ers held the mark with two. The interception has been a stat since 1933 by the way.

So, which players insulted your fantasy football team in crunch time? Which players absolutely made you go what was I thinking? Here are just a few that made Monday morning feel like the coaching equivalent of Black Monday.

Scoring for fantasy football losers is based on the standard PPR format.

Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers

It is not like Sam Darnold was much better on Saturday night. Simply, a lot more eas expected from Brock Purdy. Certainly, none of this was pretty either. Well before the injury visit to the medical tent, Purdy and the 49ers experience a nightmare delivered by the Seattle Seahawks defense. The 13-3 loss gave Seattle the NFC West crown and the top seed in the NFC too.

Purdy was projected around 20 points or so and delivered a meager 5.7 on Saturday. He had no touchdowns and one interception. It was more what he could not do than anything else. Seattle controlled the play, took an early lead, and never allowed Purdy or the 49ers into the game.

It is a very good thing that a vast majority of fantasy leagues end in Week 17. San Francisco went from having a bye week to flying cross country to Philadelphia.

Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons still finished 8-9 on the season and tied for first place in the NFC South. However, the tiebreakers had eliminated them no matter what. Most assumed Bijan Robinson would have a big day against the New Orleans Saints. However, meeting number one was deceiving. Robinson had 70 yards rushing and 37 yards receiving. He had one 32 yard run but little else of note.

The #Falcons have fired coach Raheem Morris, moving on after two frustrating seasons and doing so despite the impressive close to the season, per The Insiders.



Atlanta starts over again. pic.twitter.com/bT3b5LpOuz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2026

Atlanta, amusingly enough, finished like they were expected to. However, Robinson did not in Week 18. He had a total of 43 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches. The previous three weeks were so good that it seemed like a lock that Robinson would go over the 1500 yards rushing mark with ease. That was not meant to be.

Atlanta finished 24th in scoring with Drake London and Robinson on this roster. Simply, that should not happen. Week 18 merely cemented that notion even with the victory.

CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys

It was a weird day for CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott was brutal for long stretches and ultimately rested in the second half. Lamb was targeted once and only had four yards receiving which was pretty much rock bottom. George Pickens fared just as poorly with one catch (three targets) and nine yards.

Lamb and Pickens were expected to play well against a Giants defense they had victimized in Week 2. Was the wide receiver going to get 112 yards again? That was likely no. However, no one expected four yards. Even with lower snap shares, a combined four targets to the top two wideouts would not do for a quarter or a half even. Sunday represented one ugly end for Lamb and the Cowboys.

Fantasy On SI News: