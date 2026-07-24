2026 Fantasy Football Projections (PPR Formats): QB, RB, WR, TE Breakdowns

Our Fantasy Sports On SI Season-Long Projections are now out. For the 2026 season of standard-scoring fantasy football formats, click here. For PPR, see below as we release our best estimates of the happenings of the 2026 season.

PPR-Scoring Quarterback Projections

Click on the image for our viewable projections: Standard, PPR, and Half-PPR.

Thomas Carelli ? Fantasy On SI

Josh Allen remains King in 2026 fantasy football. He leads the NFL's top-rated offense, doing so with an expected run share that is over 20%. For a team that will run the ball in excess of 120 yards per game, this implies Allen rushing for nearly 30 yards per game with 2.7 passing + rushing touchdowns combined per game.

Jayden Daniels has the highest ceiling of any quarterback this season. The third-year quarterback ran the ball around 25% of the team's share over his active career-to-date games. The Commanders may have a new offensive coordinator (David Blough), but the game plan shall remain the same.

Much of the big board shows apples and oranges between quarterbacks. QB5-13 shows a difference of just 0.6 fantasy points per game. Err on the side of upside. Our best upside quarterbacks feature Caleb Williams, Justin Herbert, and Trevor Lawrence.

PPR-Scoring Running Back Projections

Thomas Carelli / Fantasy On SI

Christian McCaffrey takes the RB1 throne in PPR-scoring formats. Bijan Robinson projects 4.5 receptions per game, while McCaffrey expects to see 5.0 per game. That is an extra 8.5 points over the season, which makes the small difference.

Chase Brown is among our big risers in PPR-scoring formats. He is expected to get 4.2 receptions per game, or 10% of the team's receiving expected total. The Bengals are shallow beyond Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Brown is 5th-highest among running backs in projected receptions per game.

Our top-5 of running backs in receptions per game feature:

Christian McCaffrey

Bijan Robinson

Jahmyr Gibbs

De'Von Achane

Chase Brown

Achane rises 6 spots in his ranking between the standard and PPR formats. That is thanks to his No. 4 ranking among most receptions per game projected. He hopes to bank on garbage time in Miami.

PPR-Scoring Wide Receiver Projections

Thomas Carelli / Fantasy On SI

Our biggest PPR riser is Garrett Wilson. He is expected to average 11.1 yards per reception, equaling 4.9 receptions per game. For context, the NFL average of yards per reception among wide receivers is about 12.2.

Logically, the highest risers are wide receivers with lower expected yards per reception. Here are some notable risers:

Garrett Wilson (+9)

Chris Olave (+4)

Rashee Rice (+3)

DJ Moore (+3)

In the same thinking, your wide receivers who are boom-or-bust, playing outside the hashes, take the biggest hit. These are DeSean Jackson-esque pass-catchers who can go for 3 receptions for 80 yards a game. Here are the biggest fallers:

Alec Pierce (-8)

Terry McLaurin (-3)

Rome Odunze (-3)

Christian Watson (-3)

PPR-Scoring Tight End Projections

Thomas Carelli / Fantasy On S

Explosive football is vital to tight end success, especially in standard-scoring formats. Tucker Kraft led that metric with 15.3 yards per reception in 2025. Dalton Kincaid also averaged 14.6, and Oronde Gadsden II had 13.6.

The worst tight ends in the explosion featured Jake Ferguson at 7.3, T.J. Hockenson at 8.6, and David Njoku at 8.9.

The biggest PPR risers include:

Jake Ferguson (+5)

T.J. Hockenson (+4)

Dalton Schultz (+3)

The biggest fallers:

Tucker Kraft (-4)

George Kittle (-3)

Oronde Gadsden II (-3)

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