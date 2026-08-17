Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jayden Daniels Continues To Rise While An AFC West Veteran Plummets
Fantasy football owners take different approaches when it comes to drafting quarterbacks. Some owners like to draft studs early, while others wait and try to find more value. There are even some that go into the season with the intent to stream the position.
Whatever approach you want to take can work if you execute your strategy properly. These are our quarterback rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season to help you make the most informed decision possible.
QB1s
If you draft one of these quarterbacks, the hope is they will be set it and forget it options. Especially if you invest in one of the top stars.
If you are paying up for a quarterback, you need them to hit. A high-end QB1 can give you a major advantage during the season, but could also help sink your team if you swing and miss on one early in your fantasy draft.
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
8. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
11. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
12. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
QB2s
This group has the potential to step up and be QB1s this season, but they are far more risky. Some of them are safe but lack upside, while others are loaded with upside but come with a ton of risk. You can wait and go into the season with any of these guys; however, you should probably draft two of them to have a backup and someone you can play matchups with just in case they don't pan out as you hope.
13. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
15. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
16. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
17. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
18. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
19. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
20. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
22. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
23. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
24. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
QB3s
These are QBs who you should not be looking at as starters, and they are even shaky backup options. This group can be widely ignored unless you are in a very deep league or a Superflex league.
25. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
26. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
27. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
28. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons
30. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
31. Geno Smith, New York Jets
32. Sheduer Sanders, Cleveland Browns
33. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
34. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
35. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders
36. Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21