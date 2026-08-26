Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings (Updated): Caleb Williams Continues To Rise While Another Young QB Falls
There are different ways to approach drafting a fantasy football quarterback. Some owners prefer to grab a stud QB1 early, while others like to wait and grab a high-upside sleeper or maybe a few. Then, of course, you have the fantasy owners who prefer to stream quarterbacks.
Regardless of how you prefer to draft, the first step is identifying the talent you want to target so you can draft the quarterbacks you want on your roster. However you prefer to do it, we're here to help with our 2026 fantasy football quarterback rankings.
QB1s
These are the top QBs in fantasy football. If you draft one, you can plug them into your lineup and not worry about the position for the rest of the season; at least that's the plan.
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
8. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
11. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
12. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
QB2s
There are some high-upside gems in this group and some high-floor options. However, they are still a step down. If your QB1 is from this group, your QB2 probably should be too. There wasn't a ton of movement in this group, but Shough did drop a bit after the injury to Jordyn Tyson.
13. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
15. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
16. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
17. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
18. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
19. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
20. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
22. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
23. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
24. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
QB3s
This group of quarterbacks should only be for Superflex leagues, streaming, and very deep leagues. If you are starting any of these quarterbacks early in the season, you might be in trouble. There has been a ton of shakeups at the bottom of the rankings, with Deshaun Watson being named the starter in Cleveland and Tua Tagovailoa struggling with the Falcons.
25. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
26. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
27. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
28. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
30. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
31. Geno Smith, New York Jets
32. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
33. Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons
34. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders
35. Sheduer Sanders, Cleveland Browns
36. Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals
More Fantasy Sports On SI News
Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21