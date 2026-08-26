Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings (Updated): Caleb Williams Continues To Rise While Another Young QB Falls

There are different ways to approach drafting a fantasy football quarterback. Some owners prefer to grab a stud QB1 early, while others like to wait and grab a high-upside sleeper or maybe a few. Then, of course, you have the fantasy owners who prefer to stream quarterbacks.

Regardless of how you prefer to draft, the first step is identifying the talent you want to target so you can draft the quarterbacks you want on your roster. However you prefer to do it, we're here to help with our 2026 fantasy football quarterback rankings.

QB1s

These are the top QBs in fantasy football. If you draft one, you can plug them into your lineup and not worry about the position for the rest of the season; at least that's the plan.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

8. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

11. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

12. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

QB2s

There are some high-upside gems in this group and some high-floor options. However, they are still a step down. If your QB1 is from this group, your QB2 probably should be too. There wasn't a ton of movement in this group, but Shough did drop a bit after the injury to Jordyn Tyson.

13. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

15. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

16. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

17. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

18. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

19. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

20. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

22. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

23. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

24. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

QB3s

This group of quarterbacks should only be for Superflex leagues, streaming, and very deep leagues. If you are starting any of these quarterbacks early in the season, you might be in trouble. There has been a ton of shakeups at the bottom of the rankings, with Deshaun Watson being named the starter in Cleveland and Tua Tagovailoa struggling with the Falcons.

25. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

26. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

27. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

28. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

30. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

31. Geno Smith, New York Jets

32. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

33. Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

34. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

35. Sheduer Sanders, Cleveland Browns

36. Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

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