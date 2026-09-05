Last-Minute Fantasy Football Quarterback Draft Rankings: Jaxson Dart Clings To A Spot In The Top-10

We have reached the final weekend to draft our fantasy football teams before the NFL season kicks off on Wednesday night. Since we know a ton of us will be drafting this weekend, we are going to update our rankings one last time so that you have the latest information before drafting your team.

After today, we will be turning our attention to Week 1. So these are the final rankings we will be releasing this offseason. You can also check out our printable cheat sheets that you can bring to your draft.

QB1s

These are the high-end quarterback options. When selecting these QBs, you are expecting to be drafting a quarterback who you don't have to worry about for the entire season other than their bye week.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

8. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

11. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

12. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

QB2s

This is where you will find value at the position. If you grab one of these guys, you might want to grab two just in case to play it safe. It could be a good strategy to pair a high-upside option like Malik Willis with a safer option like Jared Goff.

13. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

15. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

16. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

17. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

18. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

19. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

20. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

22. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

23. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

24. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

QB3s

These are the quarterbacks who should be avoided in most cases. There are exceptions like Superflex leagues and very deep leagues, but this group is full of quarterbacks who either aren't very good or are at risk of losing their job at some point this season.

25. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

26. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

27. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

28. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

30. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

31. Geno Smith, New York Jets

32. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

33. Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

34. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

35. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

36. Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

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