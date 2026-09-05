Last-Minute Fantasy Football Quarterback Draft Rankings: Jaxson Dart Clings To A Spot In The Top-10
We have reached the final weekend to draft our fantasy football teams before the NFL season kicks off on Wednesday night. Since we know a ton of us will be drafting this weekend, we are going to update our rankings one last time so that you have the latest information before drafting your team.
After today, we will be turning our attention to Week 1. So these are the final rankings we will be releasing this offseason. You can also check out our printable cheat sheets that you can bring to your draft.
QB1s
These are the high-end quarterback options. When selecting these QBs, you are expecting to be drafting a quarterback who you don't have to worry about for the entire season other than their bye week.
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
8. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
11. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
12. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
QB2s
This is where you will find value at the position. If you grab one of these guys, you might want to grab two just in case to play it safe. It could be a good strategy to pair a high-upside option like Malik Willis with a safer option like Jared Goff.
13. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
15. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
16. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
17. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
18. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
19. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
20. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
22. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
23. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
24. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
QB3s
These are the quarterbacks who should be avoided in most cases. There are exceptions like Superflex leagues and very deep leagues, but this group is full of quarterbacks who either aren't very good or are at risk of losing their job at some point this season.
25. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
26. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
27. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
28. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
30. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
31. Geno Smith, New York Jets
32. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
33. Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons
34. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders
35. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
36. Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21