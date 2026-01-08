Ravens Coaching Decision Expected to Re-Ignite Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have spent the last month at both of the wrong ends of an unenviable tug-of-war game. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson's abilities to secure a big win have continues going doubted, with even his best highlights still get turned against him in the event of a loss, while John Harbaugh's security as the squad's longtime head coach grew more tenuous with each passing collapse.

The franchise already had plenty of baggage to buckle under, and the Ravens' tight loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a win-or-go home scenario finally forced a tough decision out of the organization's decision-makers. After 18 years of following Harbaugh's lead, they opted to part ways with the head coach mere days after missing the playoffs.

Jackson's been careful to avoid saying the wrong thing about the drastic move, declining to make a comment in attempting to process his shock, but he could have more to gain from a new coaching staff than a new voice to fill the locker room.

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks with quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

He, too, has to settle on a fresh long-term agreement with the only NFL team he's ever known, and every choice the Ravens can make to appease him counts.

"A team source pointed out that it wasn't a coincidence that the dismissal of Harbaugh came at a time when Baltimore needs to get a new contract completed with Jackson, whose salary cap figure jumps to $74.5 million this offseason," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "A new coach might make it easier to get a new long-term deal done with Jackson.

"Jackson's lack of participation in voluntary spring workouts and his new routine of sitting out one practice per week this season became a point of friction between Jackson and the coaching staff, the team source said. A new coaching staff might be able to reconnect with Jackson."

Following the Pattern

Jackson's historically flourished upon linking up with new offensive coordinators. As Hensley points out, Jackson's pair of MVP awards align perfectly with the coaches that Baltimore brings in to help run his offense, with current OC Todd Monken helping bring Jackson back to the glory he first achieved in Greg Roman's maiden voyage.

Sideline personnel swaps won't be enough, though. The Ravens have numerous offensive holes to fill, with a reformed offensive line standing head and shoulder above the rest of the squad's needs, and whoever comes next will need to understand how to leverage the roster in putting Jackson in a position to succeed.

If history tells us anything, expect a big bounce-back from the 2x MVP.

