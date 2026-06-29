These QBs have top-five fantasy upside but come with question marks that usually keep them out of the group of elite QBs. They are near the top, but miss that one elite trait that could put them over the top. They all have strong fantasy potential, but come with risk.

NFL QBs: 2nd Tier

Jared Goff: He has always been a consistent fantasy producer, but hardly ever produces the 35- to 40-point outbursts you would get from a Tier 1 QB, and that's what is keeping him in Tier 2. He is so dependent on the passing game and gives fantasy owners little or nothing in the rushing categories. Will new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing tailor his scheme to maximize Goff's fantasy numbers? A training camp storyline will be how well Goff meshes with the new starters on the offensive line.

Justin Herbert: He has elite arm talent and all the traits needed to be a franchise QB. Herbert needs to put together an MVP-worthy season in order to move up a tier, and he's close. Pairing him with a brilliant offensive mind like Mike McDaniel could unlock his untapped potential.

Trevor Lawrence: If he can begin this season the way he finished last season, he could easily finish in the top three of MVP voting. He did finish fifth, and just needs to maintain his momentum and keep improving in his second season under Liam Coen.

Jordan Love: If I had to bet on a QB to move up another tier, I'm rolling the dice on Love. He makes the most out of the chances he gets and has still produced while key players have missed time due to injuries. If Christian Watson and Jayden Reed stay healthy, he could have a breakout season in fantasy.

Drake Maye: He was able to will his team to a Super Bowl berth last season despite playing behind an inconsistent offensive line. He's taken the first step at being considered elite. He just has to maintain consistency. Maye was the 4th most sacked QB a season ago. If the Pats offensive line improves, so does Maye's fantasy numbers.

Last season I said…



• Maye was the biggest sleeper (QB2)

• Bucky was so overvalued (RB34)

• Jefferson was an easy fade (WR21)

• Pitts is a must draft late player (TE2)



Here are my 6 hot takes for this years Fantasy Football season🏈🔥 pic.twitter.com/po4HQfwiIm — Bryce DeGroat (@NFL_Convo) June 28, 2026

Baker Mayfield: As a proven QB who has produced quality fantasy numbers before, all he needs is quality players on the roster. Mayfield utilizes the talent around him, but he won't have Mike Evans to bail him out anymore. He has developed chemistry with Emeka Egbuka, and they should produce some highlight-reel plays. Mayfield may also have some added motivation with him as he enters a contract year. Turnovers and ball security are the biggest obstacles he needs to overcome.

Jayden Daniels: An unfortunate injury derailed his sophomore season as expectations for Daniels were through the roof after he proved he could produce at a Pro Bowl level. He has shown poise in big moments and has proven he can single-handedly elevate an offense.

Jalen Hurts: After proving that he has what it takes to be a successful QB in the NFL, Hurts' next challenge will be elevating to the next tier. He will have to put up better passing numbers, but the Eagles are so heavily reliant on the running game. Unless they are playing from behind, Hurts' passing attempts may be limited. He does provide value with his rushing yards and red-zone opportunities. If his rushing value ever declines, he could drop a tier.