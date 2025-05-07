Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Has 'Most Impressive Arm Ever' Says Eli Apple
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback and 2020 Rose Bowl Offensive MVP Justin Herbert is one of the more promising stars in the National Football League. Since being drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, he has thrown for 21,093 passing yards, which is the most ever for a quarterback through his first five seasons.
Veteran cornerback Eli Apple seems to be the most impressed with Herbert's arm strength. Apple sees it at every practice when trying to cover his receivers which is always a challenge as Herbert dials in passes with, in his words, 'incredible zip.'
“This past year, Herbert has the most impressive arm I’ve ever seen and been able to watch up close. The way the ball comes out of his hand is nothing short of amazing. Anytime we had a little break period, I would always find myself drifting towards the quarterbacks and receivers when they’re doing their routes on air, just so I can see it up close and be like, ‘Damn. That’s how the ball comes out?’ I gotta be this much faster on my breaks to get to those in-breakers and those out-breakers that he’s throwing. It was just incredible zip. So yeah, from arm talent, Herbert definitely opened my eyes."- Eli Apple via ReadWrite
That's saying a lot since Apple has been around some great quarterbacks since joining the league in 2016. Eli Manning with the New York Giants, Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints, even Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh has also taught some legendary quarterbacks throughout his career like Rich Gannon with the Oakland Raiders, Andrew Luck with the Stanford Cardinal, even Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick during his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers. He wakes up in the middle of the night and thinks about how Herbert is even better than those names as well as how he should be Hall of Fame bound.
"I woke up the other day and said, 'Gotta get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame. Must get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame.' It's just one of those things where you wake up at 3:30, 4:00 in the morning, and sometimes that's when your best ideas come. You kinda process that, that would mean winning a couple Super Bowls. A lot of people would benefit from that. That's a worthy goal. I think it's necessary that we get him surrounded with as many good football players to his level as possible."- Jim Harbaugh via The Rich Eisen Show
In 2024, Herbert threw for 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns on a 65.9 completion rate for the Chargers. Most importantly, he threw for only three interceptions which was the lowest of his career. Another season in Harbaugh's system should help his stature around the league grow even larger.