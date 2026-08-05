Fantasy Football Quarterback Tiers: Drake Maye Knocks A Top Star Out Of The Tier 1 Rankings
A good way to organize your draft rankings is by using tiers to group players who you view as on a similar level to each other. These are our QB tiers for the 2026 fantasy football season.
Tier 1
These are your elite options. You can't go wrong with any of these guys. Draft them, put them in your lineup, and forget about the position. Just enjoy all the points they pile up.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Tier 2
These guys are just below the top tier of guys. They have the upside, but there is some sort of concern, whether it be struggling in some area or injury concerns.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Tier 3
This group is full of strong QB1s who you can confidently plug into your quarterback slot to start the season. They are also loaded with upside.
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Tier 4
Here you have a handful of guys who could be your QB1, but they also come with more concerns and less upside than the tier before them.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Tier 5
If you are going to target a quarterback late in drafts, this is where you should be looking. There are concerns here; however, there is also a ton of upside.
Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
Tier 6
The quarterbacks in this group should be viewed more as bench stashes and bye-week fillers. You could find a fantasy star here, but you also don't want to have to rely on one of these guys to hit their ceiling.
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Tier 7
Everyone in this group either isn't very good or could be in danger of not playing all 17 games even if they are fully healthy.
CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons
Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
Tier 8
These two are starters, but you're in big trouble if they are your fantasy football starters.
Geno Smith, New York Jets
Sheduer Sanders, Cleveland Browns
Tier 9
The absolute desperation options for deep Superflex leagues.
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders
Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21