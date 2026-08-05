A good way to organize your draft rankings is by using tiers to group players who you view as on a similar level to each other. These are our QB tiers for the 2026 fantasy football season.



Tier 1



These are your elite options. You can't go wrong with any of these guys. Draft them, put them in your lineup, and forget about the position. Just enjoy all the points they pile up.



Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills



Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens



Drake Maye, New England Patriots



Tier 2



These guys are just below the top tier of guys. They have the upside, but there is some sort of concern, whether it be struggling in some area or injury concerns.



Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals



Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders



Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles



Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys



Tier 3



This group is full of strong QB1s who you can confidently plug into your quarterback slot to start the season. They are also loaded with upside.



Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears



Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars



Jaxson Dart, New York Giants



Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams



Tier 4



Here you have a handful of guys who could be your QB1, but they also come with more concerns and less upside than the tier before them.



Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs



Bo Nix, Denver Broncos



Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers



Tier 5



If you are going to target a quarterback late in drafts, this is where you should be looking. There are concerns here; however, there is also a ton of upside.



Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings



Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers



Jared Goff, Detroit Lions



Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints



Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins



Tier 6



The quarterbacks in this group should be viewed more as bench stashes and bye-week fillers. You could find a fantasy star here, but you also don't want to have to rely on one of these guys to hit their ceiling.



Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers



Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts



Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks



Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans



Tier 7



Everyone in this group either isn't very good or could be in danger of not playing all 17 games even if they are fully healthy.



CJ Stroud, Houston Texans



Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers



Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals



Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers



Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons



Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders



Tier 8



These two are starters, but you're in big trouble if they are your fantasy football starters.



Geno Smith, New York Jets



Sheduer Sanders, Cleveland Browns



Tier 9



The absolute desperation options for deep Superflex leagues.



Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns



Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons



Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders



Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

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