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Fantasy Football Quarterback Tiers: Drake Maye Knocks A Top Star Out Of The Tier 1 Rankings

Our QB tier rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season.
Mark Morales-Smith|
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A good way to organize your draft rankings is by using tiers to group players who you view as on a similar level to each other. These are our QB tiers for the 2026 fantasy football season.

Tier 1

These are your elite options. You can't go wrong with any of these guys. Draft them, put them in your lineup, and forget about the position. Just enjoy all the points they pile up.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Tier 2

These guys are just below the top tier of guys. They have the upside, but there is some sort of concern, whether it be struggling in some area or injury concerns.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Tier 3

This group is full of strong QB1s who you can confidently plug into your quarterback slot to start the season. They are also loaded with upside.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Tier 4

Here you have a handful of guys who could be your QB1, but they also come with more concerns and less upside than the tier before them.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Tier 5

If you are going to target a quarterback late in drafts, this is where you should be looking. There are concerns here; however, there is also a ton of upside.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Tier 6

The quarterbacks in this group should be viewed more as bench stashes and bye-week fillers. You could find a fantasy star here, but you also don't want to have to rely on one of these guys to hit their ceiling.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Tier 7

Everyone in this group either isn't very good or could be in danger of not playing all 17 games even if they are fully healthy.

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Tier 8

These two are starters, but you're in big trouble if they are your fantasy football starters.

Geno Smith, New York Jets

Sheduer Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Tier 9

The absolute desperation options for deep Superflex leagues.

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

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Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

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