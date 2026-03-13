Ranking the Fantasy Football Upside of Deebo Samuel with these 3 Possible NFL Teams

Deebo Samuel Jr. is on the other side of 30, yet, he is still on the market and ready to play great football in 2026. In due time, one NFL team will sign the veteran. Samuel Jr. will not be returning to the Washington Commanders so we now as — where is Deebo going? The options are all intriguing as they all provide fantasy football viability once draft season comes around.

San Francisco 49ers

Samuel Jr. is a 6-year veteran of the 49ers, departing for his sole 2025 season with the Commanders. In Washington, Samuel Jr. put up 727 yards and 5 touchdowns in 16 games/12 starts. He is not the player that he used to be, but Deebo still has football in his legs. Kyle Shanahan bred Samuel Jr. to be the player that he has become, and Samuel Jr. may resign his 2019 draft pick after a year away from the team. After all, the 49ers can use him behind Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall.

In fantasy football, Samuel Jr. would lack a ton of value as a 49er. They will be a premier NFL offense, however, as a WR3, Samuel Jr, will be a flex at best.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are under new management in 2026. However, they will continue to run their system that finds speed in space with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers, among others. Samuel Jr. may fit this scheme quite well on a shallow wide receiver depth chart.

If the Ravens signed Samuel Jr., he may become a high-end flex option that could surpass Rashod Bateman for WR2 duties, plus seeing some end-around/screen-passing sample sizes.

Tennessee Titans

Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll have been on a shopping spree, signing their former players. Samuel Jr. is not quite a former subject of Saleh, but Saleh was the defensive coordinator for much of Deebo's time in San Francisco. A familiar face could see an offer from Saleh's Titans.

In fantasy football, Samuel Jr. would have a very risky value contesting with Calvin Ridley, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Elic Ayomanor. This is more of a long-shot signing.

Deebo Samuel's Current Fantasy Football Ranking

Samuel Jr. still has great football to offer. While ranking Samuel Jr. as a current free agent is very hard, it can be speculated. As it stands, Samuel Jr. will be a flex option, thus being ranked outside of the top-40 wide receivers. In a higher-variance labelization, Samuel Jr. can be ranked anywhere from WR45 to WR70. He will be a late-round stash in most team signing scenarios.

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