Kyler Murray, Deebo Samuel Among Best Available NFL Free Agents for Fantasy Football

The new NFL league season starts today, when free agency will officially begin. However, most of the big-name free agents already found their homes for the 2026 season during the legal tampering period that opened up on Monday. Nevertheless, there are still some big names out there, waiting to sign a new deal. These are the top free agents still available in NFL free agency.

QB Kyler Murray, FA

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Murray is now by far the best quarterback on the market and is still just 28 years old. He is still on the market because he has underachieved and dealt with injuries in recent seasons, and comes with plenty of baggage. With the right landing spot, he can be a difference-maker for a playoff contender.

QB Aaron Rodgers, FA

The assumption is that Rodgers will be back at some point and return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for one last season. However, keep an eye on the Minnesota Vikings. We could see him bailing on the Steelers to chase one last ring in Minnesota.

RB Aaron Jones, FA

Speaking of the Vikings, they have moved on from Jones this offseason. He is now 31 years old, but still has plenty left in the tank as part of a committee backfield. In 2025, he averaged 4.2 yards per carry, and we know he is an excellent pass catcher. His 4.2 yards per carry was the lowest of his career, which is more impressive than it is alarming. It's likely he will need to be in a more limited role, but he can still be very productive and efficient.

WR Jauan Jennings, FA

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

With the 49ers paying up for Mike Evans, Jennings is likely out in San Francisco. He was forced into a WR1 role with the 49ers, which is above his pay grade, but he can be a strong WR2 opposite a true WR1. It will be interesting to see where he lands and how much money he gets in free agency.

WR Stefon Diggs, FA

New England moved on from their WR1 this offseason after a productive season. There is no doubt that he is on the decline and entering the final years of his career, but he can still be a contributor. He can still be a strong second option on a contender. We'd be shocked if he didn't land with a playoff contender at this point in his career.

WR Deebo Samuel, FA

Samuel played well last season with the Washington Commanders and is still a dangerous weapon down by the red zone. In 2025, he caught 72 passes for 727 yards and six total touchdowns, with one of them coming on the ground. At this point in his career, he could be used as more of an offensive weapon and gadget player than a starting wide receiver.

TE Dallas Goedert, FA

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the second half at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Goedert should be a coveted free agent, and we are surprised he hasn't found a home yet. There is a chance he wants to return to Philadelphia, but they are trying to move on from AJ Brown and his cap hit before committing to Goedert.

TE David Njoku, FA

Njoku is an athletic tight end who has proven to have impressive upside. Harold Fannin Jr made him expendable in Cleveland, but he can still be a high-end starter in the right situation.

