Fantasy Football Rankings For All Positions Week 2 (Updated): Nico Collins And Zay Flowers Shake Things Up

We are back with our updated fantasy football rankings for Week 2 for every position. A lot has changed since the beginning of the week, so things have already shifted a bit. These are our full Week 2 rankings.

Quarterbacks

You'll see a few changes in our quarterback rankings. We have gotten higher on Drake Maye against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense with a battered secondary. One thing that won't be changing is Josh Allen being locked into our top spot. We are happy with that selection after he threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 69 yards and two more touchdowns.

The quarterback rankings look a bit different this week because there are some really tough matchups for the top stars. Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence, and Joe Burrow all get hit with really tough matchups. Burrow is also dealing with back tightness; while he's expected to play, the situation is worth monitoring.

Running Backs

Not much has changed with the top running backs. However, things have shaken up a bit in the flex area. Jordan Mason being placed on injured reserve has moved some pieces around. We love the matchups for the top running backs this week. Hopefully, we get a repeat of all the points being scored in Week 1 in Week 2.

Wide Receivers

We have a lot to watch when it comes to the wide receivers. The rankings are set assuming that players who have not been ruled out will be active. However, we do not expect Nico Collins and Zay Flowers to play this week, and we are very skeptical about Ladd McConkey. De'Zhaun Stribling has also been placed on IR since our rankings were posted earlier in the week.

Be sure to monitor all these situations and check back this weekend when we update the rankings again after we get official word on some of these players dealing with injuries. They could be game changers.

Tight Ends

The tight ends are mostly set for the week. There aren't any injuries or concerns. However, Mark Andrews, Dalton Schultz, and David Njoku could all climb if their top wideouts are ruled out. Andrews and Schultz would both have the potential to be the top pass-catcher on the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: All Positions

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