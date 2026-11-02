We are now getting deep into the fantasy football season as we head toward Week 9. While most of our focus is week-to-week, we also have to take a look at the rest of the season. These are our fantasy football rest-of-season rankings for every primary offensive position.



Quarterbacks



There isn't much about the quarterback rankings that is going to surprise you. Josh Allen predictably comes in as our QB1, while Justin Herbert falls all the way to QB29 behind JJ McCarthy. I was told I was too low on Herbert when I ranked him as my QB16 before the start of the season.



Lamar Jackson's injury is the only thing that has really shaken up the rankings. We have him ranked as if he's out until the fantasy football playoffs. If we find out he's going to be out for the season, we will remove him from the rankings and adjust Tyler Huntley accordingly.



Running Backs



This was by far the toughest position to rank. Players like Breece Hall, Jeremiyah Love, and Ashton Jeanty really made this tough.

We have seen key injuries, backfield shifts, and breakout performances over the past few weeks, which really made this difficult. Then you have returning players like Travis Etienne and David Montgomery that you have to factor in. Be sure to check these rankings out.



Wide Receivers



This is another position that has been impacted by injuries, many of which the severity of is still uncertain. We also see Zay Flowers take a huge hit because of the injuries to both Jackson and Huntley, as he comes off a zero-fantasy-point game.



Deciding what to do with big names like AJ Brown and Marvin Harrison Jr was tricky, even without the ankle injury. The same goes for Emeka Egbuka. There are also a bunch of wideouts who have suddenly been thrust into a larger role just recently.



Tight Ends



The back half of the tight ends has been shaken up a ton, but the top of the rankings haven't seen much of a shift. Colston Loveland has seen a big jump, but that's about it for the TE1s. However, you are going to want to pay close attention to the TE2s and TE3s if you are searching for a tight end to pick up and start or stash on your bench.

Rest Of Season Rankings

More Fantasy Sports On SI News