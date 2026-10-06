Fantasy Football Rest Of Season Rankings: Tyreek Hill And Emanuel Wilson Shake Things Up

Now that we have reached Week 5, we can start looking forward to the rest of a long fantasy football season. For the first time this season, we will submit our rest-of-season rankings for the remainder of the 2026 fantasy football season.



We will have to take everything into account, including injuries and the schedule. A lot of work goes into this, and we will not know how accurate they are for weeks or even months, but this is what you need to check out if you are looking long-term for the rest of the year.



Quarterbacks



The quarterbacks look a lot different than they did at the start of the year, but there are still plenty of familiar faces at the top of the rankings. There are also a lot of quarterbacks who have plummeted from where they once were.



These rankings could change in a hurry with so many quarterbacks' health situations being uncertain. There are a handful of quarterbacks who could play this week or miss multiple weeks.



Running Backs



This is the most volatile position and the toughest to predict. Not only because of the nature of the position on the field, but because there are so many injuries as well.



The top stars are the top stars, and they are locked in, but it's the RB2s and flex options where things really get shaken up, and you'll find very different rankings from site to site. Nailing this position is the most important one to get right.



Wide Receivers



This is the largest group of players with the most viable fantasy options. There are a ton of wide receivers to rank, and they can rise and fall quickly because they are so dependent on their quarterback and their target share.



In 2026, there are a lot of wide receivers forcing their way into the WR1 conversation that we didn't see coming. There are also a lot of stars that have been extremely disappointing.



Tight Ends



Before the start of the season, we said that this was the deepest and most talented tight end group we can remember. For the first time, we have to say that we might have been right.

There is a ton of talent at the position and a lot of great options. While there are still only a handful of elite tight ends, there are plenty of options worth starting from week to week.

Rest Of Season Rankings

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