Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson, And Joe Burrow Are All Question Marks

Week 5 is already here, and it's time for our early-week rankings. With so many players' health up in the air, these could still change, but we have our initial rankings locked in because no one waits until the end of the week to set their first lineup.



We start where we always start, with the quarterbacks. These are our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 5.



QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills



Like almost every week, Allen sits at the top of our rankings. His combination of passing along with his goal-line abilities on the ground makes him one of the best fantasy options we have ever seen at the position. His size also keeps him healthier than most rushing quarterbacks.



It won't be often that he's not at the top of the rankings. Week 5 is no exception to that rule.



QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals



Burrow could climb as high as the QB2 slot with his matchup against the Miami Dolphins; however, he is dealing with some health issues this week. Not injuries of his own, but injuries to both of his top wide receivers. Ja'Marr Chase is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol, and Tee Higgins is dealing with an adductor injury.



It's not clear what either of their status is going to be for Week 5. Depending on how their health plays out this week, we could see Burrow climb or fall in the rankings by Friday.



QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders



We have Daniels right in that QB12 slot as a fringe QB1. It does sound like he is set to make his return this week, but he is not a lock to play after dislocating his elbow in Week 2.



A potential re-injury is also a major concern. We would feel much better about ranking Daniels higher once we see him actually survive an NFL game with his new elbow brace. For now, we are cautiously optimistic.



QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens



The Ravens are officially listing Jackson as day-to-day with an ankle injury, but if you read between the lines, it sounds like he's on the wrong side of questionable for Week 5. Currently, we have him ranked as a low-end QB2 because we don't think it's very likely that he plays. Nevertheless, if it starts to sound like he's going to be active, he'll shoot right up the rankings into high-end QB1 territory.

Quarterback Rankings: Week 5

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