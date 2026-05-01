The Ideal Rookie Fantasy Football Mock Draft from 2nd Overall

The NFL Draft is over and has the likes of Fernando Mendoza and Jeremiyah Love being hyped to the brim. However, they are not the only rookies to watch in 2026. As seen every since fall, rookies have come out of left, right, and center field to become prime options in fantasy football. Each opportunity is found; it is just a matter of being found. When competing in a rookie-only fantasy football mock draft, this will be the best upside strategy from 2nd overall.

1.2 — Jordyn Tyson

The popular pick is Carnell Tate, but Tyson is a pick we believe to have tremendous upside. Tyler Shough blew fans away last season with his beautiful arm, thus connecting to a massive year with Chris Olave. Now, the Saints add Tyson to be the team's WR2, comfortably ahead of DeVaughn Vele.

Kellen Moore's offense by Shough can easily pass for 240+ yards per game, and that could put Tyson not only in a big role, but one that could contest on Olave's workload, dare we say. Tyson was the most hyped rookie by all reports leading up to last Thursday.

2.2 — Antonio Williams

At points throughout Williams' Clemson career, he was slated to be one of the top wide receivers in the NFL Draft. While he tailed off as a part of Clemson's lacking offense, Williams is still a tremendous wideout with separation and route-winning compared to the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Outside of Terry McLaurin, the Commanders lack much of anything valuable at the wide receiver position. It should not be far-fetched, nor difficult for Williams to jump Luke McCaffrey, Dyami Brown, or Jaylin Lane for the WR2 job. If Jayden Daniels reached back to his rookie heights, the role is very viable in fantasy football.

3.2 — Emmett Johnson

Outside of the top-20 rookies, the picking gets slim. As is always advertised, draft picks are made not for now-value but for future value. Johnson is the handcuff for Kenneth Walker III in Kansas City, seemingly uncontested. Johnson is listed as the Chiefs' RB3, but may easily jump Brashard Smith and stay ahead of Emari Demercado. While Johnson could have hardly any 2026 value, he could also be the Chiefs' starter if the often-hurt Walker III goes down at any point.

4.2 — Mike Washington Jr.

The Raiders have a very uncontested running back room. Ashton Jeanty is the team's heavy-workload RB2, and Washington Jr. shall be the solidified RB2, ahead of Dylan Laube. The handcuff value goes a long way, not just by being unblocked, but on a Klint Kubiak offense that has high expectations to rise drastically above the team's abysmal 2025 offensive season.

Washington Jr.'s profile lists him as having elite, groundbreaking speed. For a coach like Kubiak, who keeps things abstract and run-heavy, there is no reason to say that Washington Jr. could not have flex value in the long term alongside Jeanty.

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