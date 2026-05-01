The Ideal Rookie Fantasy Football Mock Draft from 3rd Overall

The incoming NFL rookie draft class has tons of promise in store for fantasy football managers. Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, and Jordyn Tyson look for breakout years, and it will be a joy to watch. Among the high-end talent that will be seen, there are deep-cut finds. It is a matter of discovering opportunities and weaknesses, and then exploiting them to the players' advantage. That leads us to curate the ideal rookie-only mock draft for pick no. 3.

1.3 — Carnell Tate

The 3rd overall pick will be either Tate or Tyson, whichever is available. As referenced in our 2nd overall pick mock draft, Tyson seems to be the high-upside pick at 2. That leads Tate to go third.

On raw talent, Tate is very possibly the best player on the Titans offense, including Calvin Ridley. One way or another, Tate should contest being Cam Ward's most-targeted item. It will not be a cake walk to stand over Ridley and Wan'Dale Robinson on the depth chart, but Tate's big-bodied playmaking ability will benefit him, playing with Ward, who loves to let his guys make plays. The volume is there for Tate to be a high-end WR2.

2.3 — Chris Bell

The Dolphins sold off their wide receivers, and all that's left of the 2025 starters is Malik Washington. Washington will likely work as the Dolphins' WR1 come Week 1, but there is still an opportunity for 80% of this passing offense. Bell, a rookie, is a big-bodied locator of the football, and if Malik Willis can develop chemistry with the rookie, the ceiling is quality as a Flex play.

3.3 — Mike Washington Jr.

Washington Jr. fielded a tremendous burst, and Klint Kubiak may look at that while licking his chops. Kubiak loves to get versatile, fast players involved, and that was adequately seen with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed in 2025, plus Shaheed again before that in New Orleans. Washington Jr. will be the clear RB2 to Ashton Jeanty, who shall command a huge workload. Nonetheless, Washington Jr. is a very high-upside handcuff who may have value even as the backup/RB2.

4.3 — Adam Randall

Jesse Minter and the Ravens went out and got a bowling ball in Randall. He is the only running back that the new staff actually signed/drafted. While Randall sits behind Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali on the depth chart, he can rise quite fast to alleviate the workload of Derrick Henry in much of the same running style. Randall is purely a longer-term dynasty stash where the best-case scenario could find Randall a meaningful player for the Ravens by 2027.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: