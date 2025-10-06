Zach Charbonnet, Tyler Allgeier Among The Top Fantasy Football Running Back Handcuffs in 2025
In life and in fantasy football, it’s always wise to have an insurance policy in case things go wrong. In fantasy terms, that insurance often comes in the form of an RB handcuff. If your star running back goes down, having their backup ready to step in can make all the difference between salvaging your season and watching it slip away.
An RB handcuff is best defined as the immediate backup to a starting running back on their NFL team, the next man up if opportunity strikes. In this article, we’ll highlight the top five pure RB handcuffs for the rest of the season. We won’t be including players like David Montgomery, who, while technically a handcuff to Jahmyr Gibbs, has too much standalone value in the Lions’ offense to fit this list.
With that in mind, here are the top five RB handcuffs as we near the end of Week 5.
Seattle Seahawks Zach Charbonnet
Charbonnet currently sits behind Kenneth Walker on the Seahawks’ official depth chart, though this backfield may soon be shifting in his favor. In terms of snap share, Charbonnet has played 131 snaps to Walker’s 134 but actually averages more snaps per game since he missed Week 3 with an injury. From a fantasy football perspective, Walker still holds the edge, ranking as the RB19 in PPR formats and averaging 12.8 points per game through five weeks. Charbonnet ranks as the RB39, averaging 9 points per game. Still, fantasy managers should consider stashing Charbonnet — if Walker goes down, Charbonnet could take over the backfield and become a potential league winner.
Atlanta Falcons Tyler Allgeier
As a rookie, Tyler Allgeier showcased his potential right away in 2022 after being drafted in the fifth round. He rushed for 1,035 yards on 210 carries (4.9 yards per attempt) despite starting only seven of 16 games. While that breakout came three years ago, his production dipped mainly due to the Falcons selecting do-it-all running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick in 2023. Still just 25 years old, Allgeier has continued to flash fantasy upside — this season, he scored 15 PPR points in Week 2 on 16 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown, adding one catch for four yards on just 22 snaps (33%). In Week 4, he played only 21 snaps (32%) yet still posted 11.1 fantasy points on 16 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown. Given a full workload, Allgeier has the potential to be a true bell-cow back — and a fantasy difference-maker — if Robinson were to miss time.
Pittsburgh Steelers Kenneth Gainwell
Gainwell flashed his potential in a big way in week 4, scoring 31.4 fantasy points on 19 carries for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns, while adding 6 catches for 35 yards in the absence of usual starter Jaylen Warren. He played 42 snaps (77% of the team’s total), a massive jump from Week 3, when he logged just 14 snaps (26%) compared to Warren’s 43 (80%). Gainwell appears to be carving out a meaningful role in the offense even when Warren is healthy, but if Warren misses extended time, Gainwell could emerge as a league winner and a dominant fantasy force.
San Francisco 49ers Brian Robinson Jr.
When Christian McCaffrey went down last year, Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo stepped in at different times and filled in admirably. Together, they produced seven games with 10 or more fantasy points and four games with at least 15, despite making only nine combined starts. McCaffrey played just four total games last season. The 49ers’ offense is heavily scheme-oriented and extremely running back–friendly. Brian Robinson Jr. already has a track record of success from his time in Washington, posting three 700-yard rushing seasons and 15 total touchdowns over that span. Currently, McCaffrey dominates the 49ers’ backfield with an 83% snap share. If he were to miss time, expect Robinson to step into that role—his skill set and proven production make him a strong candidate to handle a full workload and thrive as a four-down back.
Denver Broncos RJ Harvey
Coming into the season, RJ Harvey was drafted ahead of J.K. Dobbins in most fantasy leagues, as many expected him to lead the Broncos’ backfield. However, that hasn’t been the case so far — Dobbins has been the more productive back. He currently ranks as the RB12 in fantasy football, while Harvey sits at RB37. Although Harvey’s current role isn’t what many managers anticipated, his potential remains high — especially if Dobbins were to miss time with an injury, something that has unfortunately been a recurring issue throughout his career.
Honorable Mention: Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers
Dowdle is this week's waiver wire gem after posting over 200 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins with Chuba Hubbard sidelined. There could be a running back controversy brewing in Carolina.