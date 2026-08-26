Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings (Updated): Josh Jacobs Slides While Travis Etienne Jr Rises

The most important position in fantasy football is the running backs, so you have to get them right. There are a ton of league-winning running backs, but also plenty of busts. We are here to make sure you avoid the duds and find the diamonds in the rough with our 2026 fantasy football running back rankings.

RB1s

These are the top elite options. They all have extremely high ceilings and, for the vast majority of them, a very high floor as well. Getting at least one of these guys on your roster gives you a strong cornerstone for your starting lineup.

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

4. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

5. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

6. James Cook III, Buffalo Bills

7. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

8. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

9. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

10. Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

11. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

12. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

RB2s

This next group is still loaded with talent, but most of these running backs either have a bit of a lower ceiling or a riskier floor. Nevertheless, if you draft one of these guys, they will be in your Week 1 starting lineup.

13. Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

14. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

15. Travis Etienne Jr, New Orleans Saints

16. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

17. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

18. Breece Hall, New York Jets

19. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

20. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

21. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

22. Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

23. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24. Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

RB3s/Flex

You can still find plenty of starters at the top of this group, but that quickly fades until you get deeper into these backs. However, this is also where you can find those cheap league-winners, whether they be sleepers, handcuffs, or rookies.

25. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

26. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

27. Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

28. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

29. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

30. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

31. JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

32. Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

33. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

34. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

35. Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

36. Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

37. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

38. Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

39. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

40. RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

41. Aaron Jones Sr, Minnesota Vikings

42. Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants

43. Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

44. Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

45. Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

46. Woody Marks, Houston Texans

47. Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars

48. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

49. Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons

50. Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans

51. Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

52. Braelon Allen, New York Jets

53. Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions

54. Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

55. Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders

56. Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles

57. Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

58. Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

59. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

60. Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

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