Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings (Updated): Josh Jacobs Slides While Travis Etienne Jr Rises
The most important position in fantasy football is the running backs, so you have to get them right. There are a ton of league-winning running backs, but also plenty of busts. We are here to make sure you avoid the duds and find the diamonds in the rough with our 2026 fantasy football running back rankings.
RB1s
These are the top elite options. They all have extremely high ceilings and, for the vast majority of them, a very high floor as well. Getting at least one of these guys on your roster gives you a strong cornerstone for your starting lineup.
1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
4. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
5. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
6. James Cook III, Buffalo Bills
7. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
9. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
10. Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
12. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
RB2s
This next group is still loaded with talent, but most of these running backs either have a bit of a lower ceiling or a riskier floor. Nevertheless, if you draft one of these guys, they will be in your Week 1 starting lineup.
13. Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
14. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
15. Travis Etienne Jr, New Orleans Saints
16. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
17. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
18. Breece Hall, New York Jets
19. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
20. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
21. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
22. Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
23. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24. Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
RB3s/Flex
You can still find plenty of starters at the top of this group, but that quickly fades until you get deeper into these backs. However, this is also where you can find those cheap league-winners, whether they be sleepers, handcuffs, or rookies.
25. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
26. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
27. Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
28. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
29. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
30. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
31. JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
32. Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
33. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
34. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
35. Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
36. Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers
37. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
38. Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
40. RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
41. Aaron Jones Sr, Minnesota Vikings
42. Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants
43. Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
44. Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers
45. Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
46. Woody Marks, Houston Texans
47. Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars
48. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
49. Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons
50. Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans
51. Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
52. Braelon Allen, New York Jets
53. Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions
54. Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
55. Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders
56. Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles
57. Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
58. Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
59. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins
60. Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21