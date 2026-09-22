Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Week 3: Christian McCaffrey Drops And Quinshon Judkins Cracks The Top 20

Week 3 is here, and it's time to release our fantasy football rankings. We are going to focus on the most volatile fantasy football position: running backs.

This is the most important position to get right. These are our running back rankings for Week 3.

Running Backs

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

The volume with Gibbs is just too insane to not have him ranked as the RB1 regardless of the opponent right now. While we do fear whether he can hold up to this kind of workload, we are riding Gibbs until the wheels fall off in the meantime.

Through two games, he has handled 45 carries, been targeted 13 times, and turned his opportunities into 299 yards and three touchdowns. That is both elite usage and elite production. He has to be ranked as the RB1 overall.

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

We have Henry three spots above ECR (expert consensus rankings) in our RB2 slot. The Ravens lost in Week 2 at home against the New Orleans Saints, and a big reason for the loss was that they stopped feeding Henry.

With Zay Flowers potentially out again in Week 3, Henry should be the undisputed centerpiece of this offseason. The future Hall of Famer should have his way with a subpar Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

In our draft rankings this season, we had CMC as our RB12. Once again this week, we have him well below ECR as the RB10. Our biggest concerns with McCaffrey were injuries and a decline in efficiency. What we didn't expect was concerns about his volume.

Through two weeks, CMC has carried the ball 20 times for 91 yards and caught nine of 12 targets for 63 yards. His two rushing touchdowns have really saved his value; that's not enough for us to rank him as an elite RB1 this week.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 21 times for 90 yards this season. He has taken about half of McCaffrey's workload on the ground. While this is a surprisingly smart move by the 49ers to keep him healthy for later in the season, it is not ideal for fantasy football on a week-to-week basis.

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

This is it for Judkins, who we were very high on this season. We have him seven spots above ECR against the best possible matchup in the league.

The Browns play the Carolina Panthers this week, who have allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this season. Judkins is our RB20 this week, but will not be this high again anytime soon if he doesn't get the job done in this matchup.

Running Back Rankings: Week 3

More Fantasy Sports On SI News