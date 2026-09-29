Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Week 4: Christian McCaffrey Falls And A Star Rookie Skyrockets

Running backs are the most volatile and, in our opinion, the most important position in fantasy football. We are going to make sure you get your lineups right this week with our newest rankings. These are our latest fantasy football running back rankings for Week 4.



Running Backs



RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals



It only took one game for the first-round rookie to skyrocket up our rankings. We have him three spots above ECR (expert consensus rankings) as our RB7 overall in Week 4.



Love carried the ball 21 times and saw five targets, which he turned into 90 rushing yards and five receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Allgeier carried the ball just two times and saw four targets. It looks like Love has taken full control of this backfield after getting off to a slow start to his rookie season while working his way back from a high-ankle sprain.



RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers



McCaffrey is still a very strong running back, but he is not the superstar he once was. We saw a decline in efficiency last season, and it has carried over into 2026.



That's why we still have him as an RB1, but we do have him five spots below ECR as our RB10 in a matchup against a tough Denver Broncos defense. You're obviously starting him every week, but he's no longer a locked-in elite RB1 anymore each and every week.



RB Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys



Williams is coming off by far his best game of the season on the ground in Week 3 when he carried the ball 19 times for 98 yards and a touchdown on 5.2 yards per carry. Because of that, he has shot up the rankings a bit.



Unfortunately, we have to rank him five spots below ECR in our RB21 spot. He's now had two bad games on the ground and one good game, and has a brutal matchup this week. The Houston Texans are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. This could end up being a long day for Williams and the Cowboys' offense.



RB Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins



We have Wright a whopping 47 spots above ECR. That's because, unlike the majority of the fantasy community, we believe that Wright is going to be the lead back in Miami, not Ollie Gordon, who we have 11 spots below Wright.

Fantasy Sports On SI Running Back Rankings: Week 4

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