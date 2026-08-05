Fantasy Football Running Back Tiers: Ashton Jeanty Drops A Tier In The Rankings

You can organize your draft rankings by using tiers to group players together who you believe to be on the same or a similar level. These are our running back tiers for the 2026 fantasy football season.

Tier 1

The elite of the elite.

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Tier 2

Top stars with RB1 overall upside.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Tier 3

Locked-in studs who should be RB1s.

James Cook III, Buffalo Bills

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Tier 4

High-upside studs who come with risk.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Tier 5

High-upside, high-floor RB2 options with potential RB1 upside.

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Travis Etienne Jr, New Orleans Saints

Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Breece Hall. New York Jets

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Tier 6

RB2/Flex fringe running backs with both upside and risk.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Tier 7

Solid flex options who will give you scattered RB1 weeks throughout the season.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Tier 8

Solid flex options who could be key matchup-based starts during the year.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

Tier 9

Shaky flex options who could be hit or miss throughout the season.

Aaron Jones Sr, Minnesota Vikings

Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars

Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

Tier 10

Players who could become useful during the season if things break their way. Late-round sleepers.

Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions

Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

Tier 11

Backs potentially worth stashing on your bench or monitoring on the waiver wire.

Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles

Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders

Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers



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