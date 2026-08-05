Fantasy Football Running Back Tiers: Ashton Jeanty Drops A Tier In The Rankings
You can organize your draft rankings by using tiers to group players together who you believe to be on the same or a similar level. These are our running back tiers for the 2026 fantasy football season.
Tier 1
The elite of the elite.
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Tier 2
Top stars with RB1 overall upside.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Tier 3
Locked-in studs who should be RB1s.
James Cook III, Buffalo Bills
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
Tier 4
High-upside studs who come with risk.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Tier 5
High-upside, high-floor RB2 options with potential RB1 upside.
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Travis Etienne Jr, New Orleans Saints
Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Breece Hall. New York Jets
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
Tier 6
RB2/Flex fringe running backs with both upside and risk.
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
Tier 7
Solid flex options who will give you scattered RB1 weeks throughout the season.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers
JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
Tier 8
Solid flex options who could be key matchup-based starts during the year.
Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
Tier 9
Shaky flex options who could be hit or miss throughout the season.
Aaron Jones Sr, Minnesota Vikings
Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
Tier 10
Players who could become useful during the season if things break their way. Late-round sleepers.
Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons
Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Braelon Allen, New York Jets
Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions
Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
Tier 11
Backs potentially worth stashing on your bench or monitoring on the waiver wire.
Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles
Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders
Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders
Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21