Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Week 2: Isaiah Likely And Colston Loveland Swap Spots In The Rankings

We are now on track for Week 2 of the fantasy football season after an exciting Week 1. Week 1 gave us a ton of new information that we will use moving forward with our fantasy football rankings.

Here, we will be focusing on the tight ends. Because you only start one of them and so many people stream the position, they are the most matchup-dependent players in fantasy football outside of a few superstars. Our Week 2 tight end rankings look more different from Week 1 than any other positional rankings. These are our fantasy football Week 2 tight end rankings.

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

We have Likely all the way up at No. 3 after having him in our top five last week. He was a tight end that I was extremely high on by the time we got into draft season in the back half of August.

In Week 1, only Malik Nabers saw more targets than Likely's eight, with nine, but Likely led the team with eight receptions, 78 yards, and two touchdowns. We don't expect him to be anything less than the second option in the passing attack at any point this season. He could be an elite TE1 all season, and could even force his way into that TE1 overall conversation some weeks.

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Loveland failed to catch either of his targets in Week 1, in a game in which the Bears scored 59 points and Caleb Williams threw the ball 29 times. With that said, we aren't overly concerned with his lack of production in a one-week sample size.

He was our TE5 entering the season, and that's where we have him now. If not for a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, he could be even higher. However, we don't expect the Vikings to move the ball at will against Minnesota like they did last week against the Panthers.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews could be an excellent start this week and has climbed into our TE1s. Ja'Kobi Lane is set to miss time with a wrist injury, and Zay Flowers is questionable due to a hamstring injury. That could leave Andrews as the top option in the passing attack. If Rashod Bateman is lining up as WR1, we really like Andrews to have a solid game.

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