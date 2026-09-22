Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Week 3: Tucker Kraft Is Set To Breakout, And We Still Don't Trust Brock Bowers

Week 3 is here; it's time to focus on the tight ends. These are our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3.

Tight Ends

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

We currently have Bowers ranked as our TE24. Obviously, if he plays, he will be ranked much higher. With that being said, we don't believe a word that comes out of Klint Kubiak's mouth, and was always expecting his most realistic return date to be Week 4 or even Week 5.

All week, Kubiak is going to tell us he's close. Don't believe anything until you see an official designation from the team. Because we aren't counting on him, we have Michael Mayer as our TE14. If Bowers ends up being active, we would not advise starting Mayer.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

In what may be surprising to some, we have Kraft ranked as our TE2 overall. All the underlying metrics point to him having a monster stretch of games despite his lack of production in Week 2.

Last week, Kraft played on 98% of the offensive snaps, and it looks like they lost Jayden Reed for an extended period of time after he was stretchered off with a back injury. He should see a ton of usage in a strong matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, who appear to be a mess through two games.

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Waller doesn't play the most snaps, but he certainly makes the most of them when he's out there. In Week 2, his snaps climbed to 44%, which is 29 offensive snaps, and he caught all three of his targets for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

After seeing what he was able to do last year coming out of retirement to play with the Miami Dolphins, we are in on Waller when he's healthy. That is enough to move him up to our TE16 slot, and he could continue to climb.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Despite the return of Michael Penix Jr. this week, we have not moved Pitts above ECR and also have him ranked as our TE17. It has been a brutal start to the season for him, and Penix only gives him a slight upgrade. Tua Tagovailoa was always going to be the best option for Pitts, and we don't know when or if he will be under center for the Falcons this season.



Tight End Rankings: Week 3