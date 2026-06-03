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Fantasy Football Tight End Tier Rankings: Trey McBride Is In A Tier Of His Own

Our tight end tier rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season.
Mark Morales-Smith|
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) runs after the catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) runs after the catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The most important of all the tools for fantasy owners are rankings and tiers. Tiers are valuable because they group players who are at a similar or equal value. They allow fantasy owners to see when a drop-off at a position is imminent during their draft. These are our TE Tier rankings.

Tier 1

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

McBride is in a tier of his own, and everyone else is trying to get into it.

Tier 2

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

This is a group of potential superstar tight ends. Anyone in this group has the potential to finish as the TE1 overall.

Tier 3

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

This group just barely missed the cut from Tier 2, but we don't think they have enough upside to be in that group.

Tier 4

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

All of these tight ends are on the fringe of being a TE1 and TE2. They have the upside to finish as fantasy contributors, but aren't locks to be starter-worthy on a weekly basis.

Tier 5

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

This is a tier of high-end streamers. You might not want to lock them in as your weekly starter, but they will be great options a lot of weeks this season.

Tier 6

TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers

Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

Everyone in this group has the potential to break out and become a valuable sleeper, but you won't want to rely on them coming into the season.

Tier 7

Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles

Theo Johnson, New York Giants

Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

Mike Gesisick, Cincinnati Bengals

Evan Engram, Denver Broncos

This is the group to look at if you're desperate. If you are heading into the season relying on any of them, you are probably in big trouble.

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Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

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