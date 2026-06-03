Fantasy Football Tight End Tier Rankings: Trey McBride Is In A Tier Of His Own
The most important of all the tools for fantasy owners are rankings and tiers. Tiers are valuable because they group players who are at a similar or equal value. They allow fantasy owners to see when a drop-off at a position is imminent during their draft. These are our TE Tier rankings.
Tier 1
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
McBride is in a tier of his own, and everyone else is trying to get into it.
Tier 2
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
This is a group of potential superstar tight ends. Anyone in this group has the potential to finish as the TE1 overall.
Tier 3
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
This group just barely missed the cut from Tier 2, but we don't think they have enough upside to be in that group.
Tier 4
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Isaiah Likely, New York Giants
All of these tight ends are on the fringe of being a TE1 and TE2. They have the upside to finish as fantasy contributors, but aren't locks to be starter-worthy on a weekly basis.
Tier 5
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks
This is a tier of high-end streamers. You might not want to lock them in as your weekly starter, but they will be great options a lot of weeks this season.
Tier 6
TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers
Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins
Everyone in this group has the potential to break out and become a valuable sleeper, but you won't want to rely on them coming into the season.
Tier 7
Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams
Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles
Theo Johnson, New York Giants
Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers
Mike Gesisick, Cincinnati Bengals
Evan Engram, Denver Broncos
This is the group to look at if you're desperate. If you are heading into the season relying on any of them, you are probably in big trouble.
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21