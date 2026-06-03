Fantasy Football Tight End Tier Rankings: Trey McBride Is In A Tier Of His Own

The most important of all the tools for fantasy owners are rankings and tiers. Tiers are valuable because they group players who are at a similar or equal value. They allow fantasy owners to see when a drop-off at a position is imminent during their draft. These are our TE Tier rankings.



Tier 1



Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals



McBride is in a tier of his own, and everyone else is trying to get into it.



Tier 2



Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders



Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts



Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns



Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers



Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears



This is a group of potential superstar tight ends. Anyone in this group has the potential to finish as the TE1 overall.



Tier 3



Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons



Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys



Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles



This group just barely missed the cut from Tier 2, but we don't think they have enough upside to be in that group.



Tier 4



Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars



Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders



Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills



Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs



George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers



Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions



Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens



Isaiah Likely, New York Giants



All of these tight ends are on the fringe of being a TE1 and TE2. They have the upside to finish as fantasy contributors, but aren't locks to be starter-worthy on a weekly basis.



Tier 5



Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints



Hunter Henry, New England Patriots



Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers



Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans



AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks



This is a tier of high-end streamers. You might not want to lock them in as your weekly starter, but they will be great options a lot of weeks this season.



Tier 6



TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings



David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers



Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans



Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets



Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers



Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins



Everyone in this group has the potential to break out and become a valuable sleeper, but you won't want to rely on them coming into the season.



Tier 7



Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams



Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles



Theo Johnson, New York Giants



Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers



Mike Gesisick, Cincinnati Bengals



Evan Engram, Denver Broncos



This is the group to look at if you're desperate. If you are heading into the season relying on any of them, you are probably in big trouble.





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