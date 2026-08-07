Fantasy Football Tight End Tiers: Kyle Pitts Falls Short Of Tier 2 With Four Breakout Candidates

When ranking fantasy football stars prior to your draft process, sometimes some players are so close in the rankings that it's still tough to decide which one is better. That's when you should group players into tiers. It allows you to see how many high-caliber players, or lack thereof, are still available at a position in your draft, and shows you that this group of players is all on the same level.

Here we are setting our ranking tiers for the tight ends. The position has more talent and is deeper than it has ever been. Which makes these tiers even more important in 2026 than in years past.

Tier 1

These are the two elite studs, who will be the top two tight ends off the board in almost every draft. How you rank them depends on preference, but they are both in the same tier.

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Tier 2

This group is an impressive group of up-and-coming stars. They all have TE1 overall upside. There is a ton of talent here, and these guys are in the same position as McBride two seasons back.

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Tier 3

There is a clear drop-off from Tier 2 to Tier 3. While this group doesn't have near the upside of anyone ahead of them, these guys could all be strong weekly starts and potential TE1s this season.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Tier 4

The name that stands out here is obviously Kittle. If healthy, he could easily climb into Tier 2 or potentially even Tier 1. Nevertheless, he will be 33 this season and ruptured his Achilles in January. Until he proves that he's fully healthy, we can't put him any higher than this.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

Tier 5

There is a lot of sneaky upside in this group. There is a legitimate shot that Gadsden ends up being a breakout star if things break right for him, and Dulcich has an outside shot to lead all Dolphins' pass-catchers in targets this season.

Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tier 6

You don't want to draft any of these players, but they are worth monitoring on the waiver wire.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers

Evan Engram, Denver Broncos

Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

Theo Johnson, New York Giants

Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks

Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles

Oscar Delp, New Orleans Saints

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