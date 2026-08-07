The Must-Have Printable 2026 Non-PPR/Standard Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Jahmyr Gibbs Sparks The Rankings

We are now in the thick of the fantasy football season, and we know that you want to dominate your league. The first step is showing up at the war table with the best research and rankings that you know that you can trust. We're here to help you win your trophy, so we’ve created a printable Non-PPR/Standard cheat sheet loaded with our 2026 NFL projections. Your ultimate weapon to destroy your opponents on draft day. The Link for the cheat sheet is at the bottom of the page.

Quarterbacks

At the very least, you want your quarterback to stabilize your team. You only have to start one, and there are a ton of options, but they also score the most points in the entire game. It's a fine line you have to walk with getting value and making sure you don't mess this position up and draft a dud.

We have the best quarterback rankings in the business, and will help you get the best possible option whether you want to grab an elite option early or find value later in the draft. Whether you want to set it and forget it or take a weekly approach to the position, we've got you with this cheat sheet.

Running Backs

As soon as you look at our running back options, you'll know we put in the time and work, and didn't just follow the crowd. Unfortunately, that's not something you always see in this industry. In standard format scoring leagues, running backs can become even more valuable. Unless, of course, those running backs rely heavily on their pass-catching volume. This position will look the most different than our PPR rankings than any other position.

Wide Receivers

The wide receivers are the most impacted by taking away PPR value because they rely almost completely on catching passes. This is where things get very interesting. In this format, big-play guys like Jameson Williams and Rashid Shaheed suddenly gain a ton of value. Our WR3 and WR4 may catch you off guard on this cheat sheet, but we are confident in our elite-level rankings and research.

Tight Ends

This is the deepest crop of fantasy football tight ends that we can remember seeing. The top six tight ends remain the same in any format, but they do get shuffled up depending on the scoring system. Even behind the top six studs, there is still plenty of talent and value behind them. We expect the tight ends to have a massive impact on the 2026 fantasy football season.

Download And Print Your Fantasy On SI Non-PPR/Standard Cheat Sheet Here!!!!

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