Josh Jacobs And 2 More Starkly Undervalued Fantasy Football Running Backs

Fantasy football is all about value. We must find players who will finish higher in the rankings than where they are being drafted. This is where we must find value at ADP (Average Draft Position). At the running back position, these four players are labeled as value plays per our projections.

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Jadarian Price

We are the highest-priced running back in fantasy football. The rookie in Seattle will have a heavy workload. There has been moderate hype about George Holani cracking into the starting lineup, but it is misplaced. Holani gets work in training camp for being a veteran. This is a commonality.

The biggest threat to Price will be Zach Charbonnet. However, Charbonnet's return date remains uncertain. More likely than not, he will not touch a football field until mid-October, at the earliest.

When the numbers are crunched, this puts Price over 50% of the team's rushing volume across 17 games. Specifically, we measure Price at 52% and Charbonnet at 31% across his limited season. If all goes pleasantly for Price in September, do not be surprised to see him remain the RB1 with a split over 60-40% to Charbonnet.

The rookie is a low-risk upside play. He is the RB1 on a run-heavy Seattle team that won the Super Bowl. We have Price around RB15, while many fail to rank him inside the top 20.

Josh Jacobs

Jacobs should be among the top workhorse backs in the NFL. The Packers running back averaged 18 touches per game in 2025, and that was far below where he should end up in 2026. Why? Jacobs was hurt a great deal a season ago, whether active in a game or not. Entering 2026, Jacobs is mostly unthreatened by Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd.

Our latest projections show Jacobs to have about 60% of the rushing share on this Packers offense. Behind him, Brooks and Lloyd shall combine for about 25%, while Jordan Love takes the rest, and the crumbs will go to Matthew Golden.

The most important aspect to measure is that the Packers are quite good. The FPI rates them +3.0 offensively. That is top-5 in the NFL. Being a team expected to find the red zone often, Jacobs is projected for over 15 total touchdowns. That is also top-5 in the NFL among running backs. Jacobs is projected to have the 6th-most touchdowns of any running back, sandwiched between Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor.

The numbers bring Jacobs to our Standard-Scoring RB1 and PPR-Scoring RB11. Consensus ADP finds Jacobs closer to RB15.

Derrick Henry

Some fans may view Henry as a highly volatile player at his age. That is misplaced judgment. Justice Hill will not eat into the workload all that much, nor will Rasheen Ali or rookie Adam Randall. Henry is irreplaceable, and while he is not playing to his 30-touch-per-game self of years past, he is still a priority use for this new Declan Doyle run offense.

Doyle comes from the coaching tree of Sean Payton; he spent years in Denver and New Orleans. That favors the case of Henry. Between 2015 and now, teams with Payton running the offense and Doyle as RB1 have finished top-11 at RB 64% of the time. The average final finish of the RB1 is 12.9.

This factors in years in which Alvin Kamara split work with Mark Ingram. This also factors in years in which Javonte Williams was in a 2023-24 power struggle for his RB1 job. Henry's role is secure, and until he proves 'washed up,' the investment in Henry this year will be sound.

He ranks as our Standard-Scoring RB5, higher than consensus, which ranks Henry outside the top 10.

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