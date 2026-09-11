Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings For All Positions (Updated): Brock Bowers Being Ruled Out Shakes Things Up

It's the Friday before the first NFL Sunday, and we couldn't be more excited. Things are constantly changing, so we have updated our Week 1 rankings. These rankings are among the most accurate in the business and will help you set your lineup for Sunday and Monday's games.



While the games didn't exactly go how we expected, our rankings were close to dead on. Be sure to check these out before you finalize anything this week if you want to win your matchup.



Week 1 Rankings



Quarterbacks



The top two quarterbacks in last season's MVP race got off to a disastrous start, with Drake Maye throwing three interceptions and Matthew Stafford throwing for just 155 yards and zero touchdowns. We are hoping that trend doesn't continue this weekend. Hopefully, the quarterbacks at the top of our rankings will go out there and get the job done for us as we have projected.



Running Backs



We dropped Christian McCaffrey down to seventh in our rankings, and we specifically said it wasn't because of injury. Last year, he clearly showed that he was a running back on the decline, and most of his value came from volume. We hope you took our advice all summer when we ranked him as the RB12. Now, you should check out these rankings and take our advice on the rest of the running backs playing this week.



Wide Receivers



We already lost AJ Brown this week to a high-ankle sprain, so let's hope that's the last of the major injuries at the position. One thing we did learn is that Romeo Doubs is not a viable option; the guy could barely get on the field, and when he did, it was miserable. Puka Nacua also gave us a very average game. Hopefully, our stars start stepping up after a disappointing first two games as far as fantasy production goes.



Tight Ends



Fantasy owners were immediately thrown a curveball with Brock Bowers being ruled out for Week 1 and beyond due to a procedure on his knee to trim his meniscus. This has left Michael Mayer as the starting tight end in Las Vegas, and he has been added to our rankings. However, we did not overreact to this news and list him as a high-end TE1, as we've seen on some sites. We like him as an option, but within reason.

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings (PPR, Half-PPR, Standard)

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