The running back position has been a whirlwind this season. Emmett Johnson is currently my RB2; Chuba Hubbard has been a top-10 running back almost all season, and so has Bhayshul Tuten. On the other hand, Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton are among disappointments. In Week 11, I've run my initial projections and forecasts as follows.

Top-12 Running Backs

Thomas Carelli

I was very high on Emmett Johnson last week, ranked in my top 5. He went on to score 35 PPR points, proving me correct. Kenneth Walker is expected to be out; Johnson is rightfully up to RB2.

David Montgomery will return, and his teammate, Woody Marks, will miss time. Expect a heavy dose of Montgomery against the 26th-ranked run defense.

I expect Bucky Irving to have another huge game because Baker Mayfield is hurt. Whether Mayfield plays or not, the run game has been electric for the Buccaneers recently, so they should lean on it.

Must-Start Running Backs

Thomas Carelli

Kyle Monangai returns against the Saints, who rank 31st in fantasy points allowed to running backs. If he gets off to a good start, the Bears should give D'Andre Swift some relief after weeks of heavy workload. The backfield was about a 50-50 split in 2025.

Jonah Coleman ran the ball 17 times in Week 9 and scored a touchdown in consecutive games. Coleman is the Broncos' RB1, and he gets the Raiders, who rank 28th in fantasy points allowed to running backs.

Read more on Must-Start Week 11 Running Backs.

Must-Sit Running Backs

Thomas Carelli

Aaron Jones has the 5th-ranked 49ers defense in fantasy points allowed to running backs this week. He is averaging 7.3 rushing attempts over his last four games. It's simply not enough.

It can be tempting to start Seth McGowan, but I think he will lack enough volume. Jonathan Taylor ran the ball 16 times in Week 10, and he should start a slow but steady upward rise in touches. McGowan looks great, but I view him more as a Tyler Allgeier than a Bijan Robinson of years past.

Sleeper of the Week

Rico Dowdle is ranked quite high given his matchup. Dowdle has 37 touches over his last three games. This week, he faces the Eagles, whose season is just about over. Their defense is tanking, and with the Steelers expected to be up, we're in for a run-happy game script.

Projected Statistical Leaders

Attempts: Emmett Johnson (22.0)

Rushing Yards: Jahmyr Gibbs (103.8)

Targets: Jahmyr Gibbs (6.2)

Receptions: Jahmyr Gibbs (4.9)

Receiving Yards: Jahmyr Gibbs (40.6)

Anytime Touchdown: James Cook (77.7%)

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: