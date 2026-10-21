Fantasy Football Week 7 Wide Receiver Projections & Rankings: Are Matthew Golden and Omar Cooper Jr. Elite?

The following projections outline how Week 7 might play out at wide receiver. Fantasy managers will see a new man at WR1: Puka Nacua. The usual suspects remain at the top, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Beyond those stars, sleepers and busts alike are discovered, so let's dive in.

Top-12 Wide Receivers

Thomas Carelli

Davante Adams has been ruled out for 6-10 weeks. That means Nacua is in for a dominant workload. Including two games Nacua missed, the duo accounts for about 45% of the Rams' receiving yards in 2026. Nacua's new projection hands him 40% of the Rams' passing offense.

Mike Evans left Monday Night Football at halftime to nurse his Achilles injury. He could miss Week 7, but until that is confirmed, his projection will be very high. Evans accounts for 29% of the 49ers' receiving yards and ranks as the No. 1 receiver in PFF Receiving Grade.

AJ Brown might have recorded three drops in Week 6, but he also had 10 targets. With Romeo Doubs out, that workload will push beyond 30% of this receiving offense.

High-Upside Wide Receivers

Thomas Carelli

Christian Watson is the WR3 in fantasy football, and Matthew Golden is the WR8. Together, the duo accounts for about 47% of the Packers' receiving offense, combining for 1,039 receiving yards and 9 of 11 team receiving touchdowns. The Lions are the worst defense against the position, so the day shall be pleasant.

The Texans rank 28th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. Malik Nabers has a 30% target share and 32% of all Giants receiving yards. It will be impressive if JJ McCarthy can do any worse than Jameis Winston at quarterback.

The Cowboys rank 27th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. I boldly predict Tanner McKee will be a net-positive for DeVonta Smith. Jalen Hurts has never been known as a great passer. In Smith's first game with McKee, he caught 7 of 12 passes for 75 yards and 1 touchdown.

Bench These Wide Receivers

Thomas Carelli

Marvin Harrison Jr. is trending upwards and is projected as the WR37 this week. However, that is just outside of WR3 status. In only his second game with the Texans, I cannot put too much trust in Harrison Jr. to break out. After all, he had just 3 catches in his debut, and the Texans have just activated Tank Dell, for what it's worth.

Rome Odunze is in for a brutal outing, facing Christian Gonzalez, arguably the NFL’s best cornerback and its highest-paid

If starting any Colt wideout this week, it should be Keenan Allen. He has 30 targets over his last three games, while Josh Downs has 16, for just 101 yards (33.7 per game).

Sleeper of the Week

The Miami Dolphins have a misleading ranking in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. While ranked 2nd-best in the league, they have also faced a 49% pass rate through six games, or 7.2 percentage points below the league average.

The most telling statistic is Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play. The Dolphins rank 31st in that respect. All three of their listed Week 7 starting cornerbacks rank outside the top 30 in PFF Coverage Grade at their position.

This week, I love Omar Cooper Jr. In five quarters of NFL football, he has 9 targets, 8 receptions, 133 yards, and 1 touchdown. Without a questionable holding flag called this past Sunday, Cooper Jr. could easily have had two touchdowns.

Week 7 Projected Leaders

Targets: Puka Nacua (14.0)

Receptions: Puka Nacua (9.4)

Yards: Puka Nacua (119.5)

Anytime Touchdown: Puka Nacua (58.5%)

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