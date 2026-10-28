Fantasy Football Week 8 Quarterback Projections & Rankings: Start Geno Smith, Sit Bo Nix

The following projections highlight all 28 quarterbacks set to start in Week 8. Among them, Josh Allen gets a downgrade; Tanner McKee gets a slight upgrade; and Justin Herbert gets another brutal outlook.

Top-12 Quarterbacks

Thomas Carelli

Josh Allen has often been QB1, but this week he falls to QB4. This is because of three really strong matchups for Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson, while Allen faces a tougher matchup against the Ravens.

Jayden Daniels should have a pleasant day, as the Eagles are 25th in EPA per Pass and 26th in EPA per Rush Allowed. It is not far-fetched that he could lead the league in passing and rushing yards combined this week.

High-Upside Quarterbacks

Thomas Carelli

Geno Smith has a favorable matchup against the Raiders, who rank 27th in EPA per Pass Allowed. He has also completed 43 of his last 60 passes and now targets all three starting wide receivers at full strength. In deeper formats, he is a viable start.

The Cardinals are averaging the second-most passing attempts per game, and Jacoby Brissett faces a Cowboys defense that is 31st in EPA per Pass Allowed. It's hard to imagine that Brissett, the QB14 to date, struggling in this game. He is a plug-and-play.

Read more of our Quarterback Must-Starts here.

Bench These Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield is dealing with a thumb injury, which led him to play with gloves on in Week 7 and to throw only 11 passes.

Bo Nix is coming off his best game of the season. But the Chiefs rank 7th in EPA per Pass Allowed, and Nix may be playing without Jaylen Waddle; at the very least, Waddle isn't at 100%. Nix ranks just 29th in PFF Passing Grade and 27th in Completion Percentage.

Read more of our Quarterback Must-Sits here.

Sleeper of the Week

Geno Smith has one of the week's better matchups, and he is in relatively good form. He has a 70% Completion Percentage, 2 Interceptions, 5 Turnover-Worthy Plays, and 9.0 Yards per Attempt over his last two games. The Raiders are 25th in Passing Yards and 30th in Passing Touchdowns Allowed.

Week 8 Projected Statistical Leaders

Attempts: Joe Burrow (45.7)

Completions: Joe Burrow (31.8)

Passing Yards: Joe Burrow (324.2)

Passing Touchdowns: Dak Prescott (2.7)

Interceptions: Matthew Stafford (0.87)

Rushing Yards: Jayden Daniels (53.1)

Anytime Touchdown (Rush/Rec): Lamar Jackson (27.3%)

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