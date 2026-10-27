Jacoby Brissett, Jayden Daniels, and 2 More Must-Start Quarterbacks in Week 8 Fantasy Football

Which quarterback looks promising in Week 8? That is the question we look to answer. There is so much data to crunch, and many fantasy managers don't have time to run all the numbers. That's where I come in. Among the quarterbacks dominating start-sit debates, the following four players are plug-and-play.

Kirk Cousins

Cousins is averaging 39 passing attempts per game. He has thrown at least 31 attempts in every game this season and at least 42 attempts three times.

The Raiders also have a 56% red zone pass rate. They have 12 red zone passing touchdowns and only 2 rushing touchdowns. It is a huge reason why Cousins is currently a top-10 quarterback in fantasy football. He has just seven Turnover-Worthy Plays, and the Jets have just one interception all season.

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett is passing the ball at the 2nd-highest volume in the NFL, over 40 times per game. This is consistent game after game in Arizona, which makes Brissett a QB15 in fantasy football. Better yet, the Cardinals face the Cowboys this weekend, who rank 31st in EPA per Pass Allowed, 32nd in Passing Touchdowns Allowed, and 31st in Interception Rate.

Matthew Stafford

No Davante Adams? No problem. Stafford completed 23 of 29 passes in Week 7 for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns.

In the red zone, Stafford has thrown 12 touchdowns across seven games. He is averaging 2.4 passing attempts per game from inside the 10-yard line. The cherry on top: the Rams are 6th-best in Sacks Allowed per Game.

The winless Chargers compete against the Rams this weekend. They rank only 17th in EPA per Pass Allowed, and with the great protection, I have few reasons to advise sitting Stafford after their 35-21 dismantling of the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Jayden Daniels

Daniels is averaging 53.3 rushing yards per game, with a 69-yard game and a 103-yard game. If Daniels had played all seven games, he would be on pace to rank 3rd in rushing EPA at quarterback, behind Malik Willis and Josh Allen.

As a rookie, Daniels ran for 890 yards. His upside in this aspect is nothing new, and it will certainly remain.

Daniels ranks 3rd in PFF Quarterback Rushing Grade. He is one of two quarterbacks (Jared Goff) with at least 100 passing attempts and zero fumbles, lost or not, in 2026. Meanwhile, he will compete against the Eagles, who rank 25th in EPA per Pass Allowed and 27th in Total Yards Allowed per Game.

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